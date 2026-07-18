Thailand weather forecast July 18: East braces for heaviest rain

Photo courtesy of Matichon

Thailand faces widespread rain over the next 24 hours, with East Thailand bearing the brunt of the downpours, the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) said in its forecast issued on Saturday, July 18.

The southwest monsoon is sweeping across the Andaman Sea, mainland Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, while a low pressure cell sits over northern Vietnam. TMD warned residents in East Thailand to watch for flash floods and runoff, particularly in areas near mountain slopes, waterways and low-lying land.

Sea conditions are also rough. Waves in the upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand are running 1 to 2 metres high, while the lower Andaman Sea is seeing waves of around 1 metre. TMD warned that waves could exceed 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms, and urged sailors to exercise caution and avoid stormy waters.

North Thailand

Thunderstorms are expected across 30% of the region, mainly in Chiang Rai, Phayao, Lampang, Nan, Phrae and Uttaradit. Temperatures will range from 22 to 25°C at the low end and 30 to 34°C at the high end, with southwesterly winds of 10 to 20 km/h.

Northeast Thailand

Thunderstorms are forecast across 30% of the region, mainly in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani. Temperatures will range from 22 to 25°C to 32 to 35°C, with southwesterly winds of 10 to 20 km/h.

Central Thailand

Thunderstorms are expected across 30% of the region, mainly in Lop Buri, Saraburi, Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram and Samut Sakhon. Temperatures will range from 25 to 26°C to 34 to 36°C, with southwesterly winds of 10 to 20 km/h.

East Thailand

This region faces the heaviest weather, with thunderstorms across 40% of the area and heavy rain expected in Chanthaburi and Trat. Temperatures will range from 23 to 26°C to 32 to 34°C, with southwesterly winds of 15 to 35 km/h. Waves will run 1 to 2 metres high, rising above 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

South Thailand (East Coast)

Thunderstorms are forecast across 30% of the region, mainly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat. Temperatures will range from 23 to 25°C to 33 to 36°C, with southwesterly winds of 15 to 30 km/h. Waves will run around 1 metre, rising further offshore and exceeding 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

South Thailand (West Coast)

Thunderstorms are expected across 30% of the region, mainly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Trang. Temperatures will range from 24 to 26°C to 32 to 35°C. From Phang Nga northward, southwesterly winds will blow at 15 to 35 km/h, with waves of 1 to 2 metres, rising above 2 metres in thunderstorm areas. From Phuket southward, winds will blow at 15 to 30 km/h, with waves around 1 metre, rising above 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

Bangkok and Vicinity

Thunderstorms are forecast across 40% of the area. Temperatures will range from 25 to 27°C to 33 to 36°C, with southwesterly winds of 10 to 20 km/h.

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