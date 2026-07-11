Thailand weather forecast July 11 warns of high waves

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: July 11, 2026, 9:45 AM
3 minutes read
Thailand weather forecast July 11 warns of high waves

Thailand braces for heavier rain and rough seas as typhoon Bavi tracks past the country today

The Thai Meteorological Department has forecast heavier rain across the country over the next 24 hours, with heavy falls expected in North Thailand, the upper northeast, and East Thailand. The wet weather is being driven by a low pressure area over upper Vietnam combined with a strengthening southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.

The TMD warned residents in affected areas to watch for flash floods and runoff, particularly in low lying areas and spots near mountain slopes and waterways.

Seas in the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand are also expected to turn rougher. Waves in the upper Andaman Sea could reach 2 to 4 metres, rising above 4 metres in thunderstorm areas, while the lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand can expect waves of 2 to 3 metres, over 3 metres during storms. Sailors have been urged to exercise caution and avoid thunderstorm areas, while residents along the southern west coast should watch for waves breaking onshore. Small boats in the Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand have been advised to stay ashore until July 15.

Separately, typhoon Bavi is moving over the Pacific Ocean northeast of Taiwan and is expected to make landfall on the eastern coast of China on July 11 and 12. The TMD confirmed the typhoon will not track into Thailand, though it advised anyone travelling to the affected region to check conditions before departure, reported Matichon.

North Thailand

Thunderstorms are forecast across 60% of the region, with heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, and Tak. Temperatures will range from 22°C to 26°C at the low end and 27°C to 32°C at the high end, with southwesterly winds of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

Northeast Thailand

Thunderstorms are expected across 60% of the region, with heavy rain in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, and Nakhon Phanom. Temperatures will range from 23°C to 25°C to 30°C to 34°C, with southwesterly winds of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

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Central Thailand

Thunderstorms are forecast across 60% of the region, mostly in Uthai Thani, Nakhon Sawan, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, and Ratchaburi. Temperatures will range from 23°C to 26°C to 33°C to 36°C, with southwesterly winds of 10 to 25 kilometres per hour.

East Thailand

Thunderstorms are forecast across 60% of the region, with heavy rain in Chanthaburi and Trat. Temperatures will range from 25°C to 28°C to 32°C to 35°C, with southwesterly winds of 20 to 40 kilometres per hour. Sea waves will reach 2 to 3 metres, rising above 3 metres in thunderstorm areas.

South Thailand (East Coast)

Thunderstorms are forecast across 30% of the region, mostly in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, and Nakhon Si Thammarat. Temperatures will range from 23°C to 26°C to 33°C to 37°C. From Surat Thani northward, winds will reach 20 to 35 kilometres per hour with waves of 1 to 2 metres, around 2 metres further offshore and over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas. From Nakhon Si Thammarat southward, winds will reach 15 to 35 kilometres per hour with waves around 1 metre, 1 to 2 metres offshore and over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

South Thailand (West Coast)

Thunderstorms are forecast across 40% of the region, with heavy rain in Ranong and Phang Nga. Temperatures will range from 23°C to 27°C to 32°C to 34°C. From Phuket northward, winds will reach 20 to 45 kilometres per hour with waves of 2 to 4 metres, rising above 4 metres in thunderstorm areas. From Krabi southward, winds will reach 20 to 40 kilometres per hour with waves of 2 to 3 metres, rising above 3 metres in thunderstorm areas.

Bangkok and Vicinity

Thunderstorms are forecast across 60% of the capital today, mostly in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will range from 26°C to 28°C to 34°C to 36°C, with southwesterly winds of 10 to 25 kilometres per hour.

Stay updated on Thailand weather news with The Thaiger.

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: July 11, 2026, 9:45 AM
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Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.