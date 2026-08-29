Thailand weather forecast August 29: heavy rain warning for upper Thailand

Photo courtesy of Marie-Lou Favand via Unsplash

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a weather forecast for August 29, warning of heavy to very heavy rain across upper Thailand. The alert covers the period from August 29 to September 2, with the upper North, upper Northeast and eastern areas expected to be hit hardest.

The wet weather stems from a monsoon trough shifting southward across the upper part of the country. A low pressure area over northern Vietnam is adding to the system. A fairly strong southwest monsoon also prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand. The TMD warns of flash floods, forest runoff and overflowing riverbanks, particularly in low-lying areas and near foothills and waterways.

North

Thunderstorms will cover 70% of the area, with heavy to very heavy rain in some places. Heavy falls are expected in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Rai, Tak, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun. Temperatures will range from 23 to 27 degrees Celsius at the low end and 32 to 35 degrees at the high end. Southwest winds will blow at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

Northeast

Thunderstorms will cover 70% of the area, with heavy to very heavy rain in the upper and eastern parts of the region. Heavy falls are expected in Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom and Mukdahan. Temperatures will range from 23 to 26 degrees at the low end and 33 to 35 degrees at the high end. Southwest winds will blow at 10 to 25 kilometres per hour.

Central

Thunderstorms will cover 60% of the region, with heavy rain in western areas. Temperatures will range from 23 to 26 degrees at the low end and 34 to 36 degrees at the high end. Southwest winds will blow at 10 to 25 kilometres per hour.

East

Thunderstorms will cover 70% of the area, with heavy to very heavy rain in some places. Temperatures will range from 24 to 28 degrees at the low end and 28 to 34 degrees at the high end. Southwest winds will blow at 20 to 35 kilometres per hour. Sea waves will reach about 2 metres, rising above 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

South East Coast

Thunderstorms will cover 40% of the area, with heavy rain in the upper part of the region. Temperatures will range from 23 to 25 degrees at the low end and 32 to 36 degrees at the high end. Sea waves will run 1 to 2 metres, rising above 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

South West Coast

Thunderstorms will cover 40% of the area, with heavy rain in some places. Temperatures will range from 23 to 27 degrees at the low end and 28 to 35 degrees at the high end. Waves in the upper part of the coast will reach 2 to 3 metres, rising above 3 metres in thunderstorm areas.

Bangkok and Vicinity

Thunderstorms will cover 40% of the capital and surrounding areas. Temperatures will range from 23 to 27 degrees at the low end and 28 to 35 degrees at the high end. Southwest winds will blow at 10 to 25 kilometres per hour.

Sea Conditions

The Andaman Sea will see waves of 2 to 3 metres, rising above 3 metres in thunderstorm areas. The upper Gulf of Thailand will see waves of about 2 metres. Ships in both areas should navigate with caution and avoid thunderstorm zones. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should stay ashore during this period.

The TMD advises residents to plan outdoor activities carefully while the warning remains in force. Updates are available on the department’s website at tmd.go.th, or by calling 0-2399-4012-13 and 1182 around the clock.

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