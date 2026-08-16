Thailand weather forecast August 16: heavy rain warning for four regions

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: August 16, 2026, 9:45 AM
2 minutes read
Thailand weather forecast August 16: heavy rain warning for four regions | Thaiger

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a weather forecast for Saturday, August 16, warning of heavy rain in parts of the North, upper Northeast, East, and South West Coast, along with rough seas in the upper Andaman.

A monsoon trough running through Myanmar, the upper North, and upper Laos is feeding into a low pressure area over northern Vietnam. At the same time, a strong southwest monsoon is sweeping across the Andaman Sea, mainland Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.

TMD has warned residents in the affected areas to be alert to the dangers of heavy and accumulated rainfall, which could trigger flash floods, forest runoff, and overflowing riverbanks, particularly in areas near foothills, waterways, and low-lying land.

Wave heights in the upper Andaman Sea are forecast to reach 2 to 3 metres, rising above 3 metres in thundery areas. TMD has advised vessels in the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand to navigate with caution and avoid thundery zones altogether. Small boats operating in the upper Andaman have been told to stay ashore for the time being.

North

Thunderstorms are expected across 60% of the region, with heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Tak, and Phetchabun. Temperatures will range from 22 to 27 degrees Celsius at the low end and 32 to 36 degrees Celsius at the high end, with southwesterly winds of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

Northeast

Storms will cover 40% of the region, with heavy rain forecast for Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, and Nakhon Phanom. Lows will sit between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius, with highs of 33 to 35 degrees Celsius. Southwesterly winds will blow at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

Central

Storms are expected over 40% of the region, mainly in Nakhon Sawan, Lop Buri, Saraburi, and Kanchanaburi. Temperatures will range from 23 to 27 degrees Celsius overnight and 33 to 35 degrees Celsius during the day, with southwesterly winds of 10 to 25 kilometres per hour.

Related Articles

East

Thunderstorms will affect 40% of the region, with heavy rain in Chanthaburi and Trat. Lows of 24 to 28 degrees Celsius and highs of 30 to 34 degrees Celsius are expected, with southwesterly winds of 20 to 35 kilometres per hour. Sea waves will reach roughly 2 metres, rising above 2 metres in thundery areas.

South East Coast

Storms will cover 40% of the region, mainly in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, and Nakhon Si Thammarat. Temperatures will range from 23 to 26 degrees Celsius at night to 33 to 36 degrees Celsius by day, with southwesterly winds of 20 to 35 kilometres per hour. Waves will reach 1 to 2 metres near shore and roughly 2 metres further out, rising above 2 metres in thundery areas.

South West Coast

Heavy rain is forecast across 60% of the region, particularly in Ranong and Phang Nga. Lows of 24 to 27 degrees Celsius and highs of 30 to 33 degrees Celsius are expected. From Phuket northwards, southwesterly winds of 20 to 40 kilometres per hour will bring waves of 2 to 3 metres, rising above 3 metres in thundery areas. From Krabi southwards, winds of 15 to 35 kilometres per hour will bring waves of 1 to 2 metres, rising above 2 metres in thundery areas.

Bangkok and Vicinity

Storms will cover 40% of the capital and surrounding areas. Temperatures will range from 26 to 28 degrees Celsius overnight to 33 to 35 degrees Celsius during the day, with southwesterly winds of 10 to 25 kilometres per hour.

Thailand weather forecast August 16: heavy rain warning for four regions | News by Thaiger
Regional weather infographic released by the TMD, translated into English

Stay updated on Thailand weather news with The Thaiger.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand weather forecast August 16: heavy rain warning for four regions | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather forecast August 16: heavy rain warning for four regions

1 minute ago
Thailand moves ahead with gun law despite sport shooting concerns | Thaiger Crime News

Thailand moves ahead with gun law despite sport shooting concerns

18 hours ago
Bangkok&#8217;s Orange Line reaches milestone as first train heads to Thailand in November | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok’s Orange Line reaches milestone as first train heads to Thailand in November

19 hours ago
Pattani raid seizes 2.45 million illegal cigarettes | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattani raid seizes 2.45 million illegal cigarettes

20 hours ago
Thailand frees 86-year-old drug kingpin Laota Saenli under royal pardon | Thaiger Crime News

Thailand frees 86-year-old drug kingpin Laota Saenli under royal pardon

20 hours ago
Phuket club guards filmed beating foreign tourist in resurfaced Bangla Road clip | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket club guards filmed beating foreign tourist in resurfaced Bangla Road clip

21 hours ago
Three held for posing as police in Rayong donation scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Three held for posing as police in Rayong donation scam

21 hours ago
Tourist poses beside a Buddha at Doi Suthep and accidentally nails the pose | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Tourist poses beside a Buddha at Doi Suthep and accidentally nails the pose

22 hours ago
Four missing foreign divers found safe off Samae San | Thaiger Pattaya News

Four missing foreign divers found safe off Samae San

23 hours ago
Central Retail half-year profit up 42.5% on new stores and wider margins | Thaiger Business News

Central Retail half-year profit up 42.5% on new stores and wider margins

23 hours ago
Bangkok has been without a zoo since 2018. Its replacement is nearly built | Thaiger Travel

Bangkok has been without a zoo since 2018. Its replacement is nearly built

23 hours ago
Russian man pulled back over railing at Suvarnabhumi arrivals | Thaiger Bangkok News

Russian man pulled back over railing at Suvarnabhumi arrivals

24 hours ago
Thailand weather forecast August 15: heavy rain warning nationwide | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather forecast August 15: heavy rain warning nationwide

1 day ago
Four foreign divers found safe after failing to surface off Sattahip | Thaiger Pattaya News

Four foreign divers found safe after failing to surface off Sattahip

1 day ago
F-16s escort PM Anutin as he flies himself to Korat air base | Thaiger Politics News

F-16s escort PM Anutin as he flies himself to Korat air base

1 day ago
Princess Sirivannavari visits Legacy exhibition honouring Thai textile heritage | Thaiger Bangkok News

Princess Sirivannavari visits Legacy exhibition honouring Thai textile heritage

2 days ago
Loei school shooting threat shuts down classes for a day | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Loei school shooting threat shuts down classes for a day

2 days ago
Thai-British teenager reports classmate after firecracker attack at home | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai-British teenager reports classmate after firecracker attack at home

2 days ago
Thailand is losing its appeal among Chinese tourists | Thaiger Travel

Thailand is losing its appeal among Chinese tourists

2 days ago
Mothers apologise in tears as seven teens face questioning over Makkasan attack | Thaiger Bangkok News

Mothers apologise in tears as seven teens face questioning over Makkasan attack

2 days ago
French family found safe after going missing during jet ski trip off Koh Samui | Thaiger Koh Samui News

French family found safe after going missing during jet ski trip off Koh Samui

2 days ago
Purple urine signals hidden infection, not drugs, in Thai man | Thaiger Thailand News

Purple urine signals hidden infection, not drugs, in Thai man

2 days ago
Thai actor claims father assaulted by gang, locals give conflicting accounts | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai actor claims father assaulted by gang, locals give conflicting accounts

2 days ago
German tourist found dead at Freedom Beach in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

German tourist found dead at Freedom Beach in Phuket

2 days ago
South Korean fugitive found overstaying in Thailand for over 8 years | Thaiger Phuket News

South Korean fugitive found overstaying in Thailand for over 8 years

2 days ago
Thailand Weather Updates
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: August 16, 2026, 9:45 AM
2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.