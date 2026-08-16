Thailand weather forecast August 16: heavy rain warning for four regions

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a weather forecast for Saturday, August 16, warning of heavy rain in parts of the North, upper Northeast, East, and South West Coast, along with rough seas in the upper Andaman.

A monsoon trough running through Myanmar, the upper North, and upper Laos is feeding into a low pressure area over northern Vietnam. At the same time, a strong southwest monsoon is sweeping across the Andaman Sea, mainland Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.

TMD has warned residents in the affected areas to be alert to the dangers of heavy and accumulated rainfall, which could trigger flash floods, forest runoff, and overflowing riverbanks, particularly in areas near foothills, waterways, and low-lying land.

Wave heights in the upper Andaman Sea are forecast to reach 2 to 3 metres, rising above 3 metres in thundery areas. TMD has advised vessels in the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand to navigate with caution and avoid thundery zones altogether. Small boats operating in the upper Andaman have been told to stay ashore for the time being.

North

Thunderstorms are expected across 60% of the region, with heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Tak, and Phetchabun. Temperatures will range from 22 to 27 degrees Celsius at the low end and 32 to 36 degrees Celsius at the high end, with southwesterly winds of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

Northeast

Storms will cover 40% of the region, with heavy rain forecast for Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, and Nakhon Phanom. Lows will sit between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius, with highs of 33 to 35 degrees Celsius. Southwesterly winds will blow at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

Central

Storms are expected over 40% of the region, mainly in Nakhon Sawan, Lop Buri, Saraburi, and Kanchanaburi. Temperatures will range from 23 to 27 degrees Celsius overnight and 33 to 35 degrees Celsius during the day, with southwesterly winds of 10 to 25 kilometres per hour.

East

Thunderstorms will affect 40% of the region, with heavy rain in Chanthaburi and Trat. Lows of 24 to 28 degrees Celsius and highs of 30 to 34 degrees Celsius are expected, with southwesterly winds of 20 to 35 kilometres per hour. Sea waves will reach roughly 2 metres, rising above 2 metres in thundery areas.

South East Coast

Storms will cover 40% of the region, mainly in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, and Nakhon Si Thammarat. Temperatures will range from 23 to 26 degrees Celsius at night to 33 to 36 degrees Celsius by day, with southwesterly winds of 20 to 35 kilometres per hour. Waves will reach 1 to 2 metres near shore and roughly 2 metres further out, rising above 2 metres in thundery areas.

South West Coast

Heavy rain is forecast across 60% of the region, particularly in Ranong and Phang Nga. Lows of 24 to 27 degrees Celsius and highs of 30 to 33 degrees Celsius are expected. From Phuket northwards, southwesterly winds of 20 to 40 kilometres per hour will bring waves of 2 to 3 metres, rising above 3 metres in thundery areas. From Krabi southwards, winds of 15 to 35 kilometres per hour will bring waves of 1 to 2 metres, rising above 2 metres in thundery areas.

Bangkok and Vicinity

Storms will cover 40% of the capital and surrounding areas. Temperatures will range from 26 to 28 degrees Celsius overnight to 33 to 35 degrees Celsius during the day, with southwesterly winds of 10 to 25 kilometres per hour.

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