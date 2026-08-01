Thailand weather forecast August 1: heavy rain, flood risk in the North

Photo courtesy of Matichon

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has warned of continued heavy rain in parts of Thailand over the next 24 hours, with a monsoon trough sitting over upper North Thailand and Laos raising the risk of flash floods and landslides in several provinces.

A moderate southwest monsoon is also blowing across the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, TMD said in its bulletin issued today, August 1.

The department urged residents in foothill areas near waterways and in low lying zones to stay alert for sudden flooding and forest runoff over the coming day.

North

TMD forecast thunderstorms across 70% of the North, with heavy rain in some areas of Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Nan, Tak and Kamphaeng Phet.

Minimum temperatures will range from 22 to 26 degrees Celsius (°C), with highs of 31 to 36°C. Southwest winds are expected at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

Northeast

Thunderstorms are forecast over 70% of the Northeast, with heavy rain in some areas of Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon and Nakhon Phanom.

Temperatures will range from 23 to 25°C at the low end and 30 to 34°C at the high end, with southwest winds of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

Central

The Central region can expect thunderstorms across 60% of the area, with heavy rain in some parts of Lopburi, Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi and Nakhon Pathom.

Minimum temperatures will sit between 23 and 26°C, with maximums of 33 to 36°C. Southwest winds will blow at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

East

Thunderstorms will cover 60% of the East, with heavy rain in some areas of Nakhon Nayok, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

Temperatures will range from 23 to 26°C at the low end and 32 to 34°C at the high end. Southwest winds of 15 to 30 kilometres per hour are expected, with seas running about 1 metre and rising above 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

South East Coast

TMD forecast thunderstorms over 40% of the area, mostly affecting Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Yala and Narathiwat.

Minimum temperatures will range from 22 to 26°C, with highs of 31 to 35°C. Southwest winds of 15 to 30 kilometres per hour are forecast, with seas at about 1 metre and above 2 metres where thunderstorms occur.

South West Coast

Thunderstorms are expected over 40% of the area, with heavy rain in some parts of Ranong.

Temperatures will range from 23 to 25°C at the low end and 31 to 35°C at the high end. From Phang Nga northward, southwest winds of 15 to 35 kilometres per hour are forecast, with seas of 1 to 2 metres. From Phuket southward, winds will ease to 15 to 30 kilometres per hour, with seas of about 1 metre. Waves may exceed 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms.

Bangkok and Vicinity

Bangkok and its vicinity will see thunderstorms across 60% of the area, with heavy rain in some spots.

Minimum temperatures will range from 24 to 26°C, with highs of 33 to 35°C. Southwest winds are forecast at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

Sea Conditions

Wave heights across the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand are easing. The upper Andaman Sea will see waves of 1 to 2 metres, while the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will see waves of about 1 metre, rising above 2 metres in thunderstorm areas. TMD advised sailors to exercise caution and avoid thunderstorm zones.

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