Thailand on high alert as heavy rains, thunderstorms loom: Bangkok braces for 60% chance of severe weather

A cold air mass is engulfing northern Thailand, leading to thunderstorms and heavy rain in some areas. Meanwhile, a monsoon trough is sweeping across the southern region, bringing heavy rainfall and raising concerns about flash flooding and forest runoff.

It is advised that residents in affected areas remain vigilant. Bangkok is expected to experience a 60% chance of thunderstorms and heavy rain in some areas today.

Thailand Meteorological Department’s weather forecast for the next 24 hours indicates a high-pressure system or cold air mass originating from China is covering northern Thailand and the South China Sea. This condition prompts thunderstorms and heavy rain in some areas of northern Thailand.

Simultaneously, a monsoon trough is traversing the southern region, coupled with the persisting southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, the lower southern region, and the lower Gulf of Thailand.

As a result, the southern part of Thailand is experiencing heavy rain in some areas. Residents in these areas are urged to be cautious of dangers from heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which may lead to flash floods and forest runoff, especially near mountainous areas and watercourses.

Sea conditions in the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand are rough, with wave heights of about 1 metre. In areas with thunderstorms, wave heights can exceed 2 metres. Mariners are advised to navigate with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms, reported KhaoSod.

The weather forecast for Thailand from 7am today to 7am tomorrow indicates that the northern region will experience thunderstorms in 30% of its area. The minimum temperature is between 21 and 25 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature is between 30 and 34 degrees Celsius. East winds are blowing at speeds of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

The northeastern region will experience thunderstorms in 10% of its area, mostly in Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani provinces. The minimum temperature is between 21 and 24 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature is between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius. Northeast winds are blowing at speeds of 10 to 25 kilometres per hour.

The central region will experience thunderstorms in 40% of its area, mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Samutsongkhram, Samutsakhon, Nakhon Pathom, and Ayutthaya provinces.

The minimum temperature is between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature is between 30 and 34 degrees Celsius. The wind direction is variable at speeds of 10 to 25 kilometres per hour.

The eastern region will experience thunderstorms in 40% of its area and heavy rain in some areas, especially in Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat provinces. The minimum temperature is between 23 and 26 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature is between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius.

The wind direction is variable at speeds of 15 to 30 kilometres per hour. The sea has wave heights of about 1 metre and can exceed 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms.

The southern region (east coast) will experience thunderstorms in 60% of its area and heavy rain in some areas, especially in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Pattalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat provinces. The minimum temperature is between 24 and 25 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature is between 32 and 35 degrees Celsius.

From Chumphon province upwards, the wind direction is variable at speeds of 15 to 30 kilometres per hour. The sea has wave heights of about 1 metre and can exceed 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms. From Surat Thani province downwards, southwest winds are blowing at speeds of 15 to 30 kilometres per hour. The sea has wave heights of about 1 metre and can exceed 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms.

The southern region (west coast) will experience thunderstorms in 70% of its area and heavy rain in some areas, especially in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun provinces. The minimum temperature is between 24 and 25 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature is between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius.

Northeast winds are blowing at speeds of 15 to 30 kilometres per hour. The sea has wave heights of about 1 metre and can exceed 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms.

Bangkok and its vicinity will experience thunderstorms in 60% of its area and heavy rain in some areas. The minimum temperature is between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature is between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius.

