Monsoon mayhem: TMD predicts storms in Thailand over next 24 hours

The Thai Department of Meteorology (TMD) forecasts storms and weather conditions for the next 24 hours. The southwesterly monsoon currently sweeping over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand is beginning to lose strength, while low-pressure areas continue to hover over Vietnam.

Although rainfall is expected to lessen over Thailand, intense thunderstorms remain likely, particularly in northern and western Southern regions. The public is urged to be wary of potential flood risks due to heavy and accumulating rainfall, especially in the hillsides, river passing, and low-lying areas.

At sea, moderate stormy winds prevail over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. Waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are anticipated to reach one to two metres in height. In stormy areas, waves may exceed 2 metres. The seafarers in these regions are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in storm-prone regions.

Interestingly, the intense tropical storm, Khanun, is likely to make its landfall somewhere on the Korean Peninsula later today. Travellers to this area are encouraged to remain updated with the weather forecast, reported Sanook.

The 24-hour weather forecast for Thailand, effective from 6am today to 6am tomorrow, is as follows:

In the northern region, thunderstorms will cover 40% of the area, with heavy rain in some parts of Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, and Tak provinces. The region will experience temperatures between 23 to 25 degrees Celsius, and the highest temperature will range from 28 to 34 degrees Celsius. The west-southwesterly winds will be at speeds of 10-20 kilometres per hour.

The central region has a 40% probability of thunderstorms, mostly in Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon provinces. The lowest temperatures will range from 25 to 26 degrees Celsius and the highest between 34 to 35 degrees Celsius. The winds will be Southwesterly at speeds of 10-20 kilometres per hour.

Thunderstorms are also forecasted for the Eastern region, with a 40% likelihood. Most of these storms will be in Nakhon Nayok, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, and Songkhla provinces. The lowest temperatures are expected to be between 24 and 28 degrees Celsius, with a high of between 33 and 36 degrees Celsius. Winds will be west-southwesterly at speeds of 15-35 km/hour, and sea waves could reach 2 metres in stormy areas.

In the Songkhla Lake area, there is a 60% chance of thunderstorms and heavy rain in some areas of Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, and Krabi provinces. The lowest temperatures are expected to be between 24 and 25 degrees Celsius and the highest between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius. Strong winds from the west-southwesterly direction are expected at speeds of 15-35 kilometres per hour, and sea waves could reach 2 metres in stormy areas.

In Bangkok and surrounding areas, thunderstorms are expected to cover 40% of the area. The lowest temperatures will be within 26 to 27 degrees Celsius and the highest will range from 34 to 36 degrees Celsius. The region will experience west-southwesterly winds at speeds of 10-20 kilometres per hour.