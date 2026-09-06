Thailand flash flood warning covers 24 provinces to September 8

Photo courtesy of Thai Rath

The National Water Resources Office (NWR) issued a flash flood warning for 24 provinces in Thailand, covering September 4 to 8, 2026. The watch applies to the North, the Northeast and the East. It also covers waterlogging.

NWR attributed the risk to a monsoon trough crossing the North and the upper Northeast. A moderate southwest monsoon is covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand at the same time. The two systems overlap across the watch period. The office published the notice on its Facebook page on September 4.

Heavier rain is the direct trigger, NWR explained. The office expects heavy to very heavy rain to accumulate in the areas named over the five days. It framed the notice as a call for vigilance across that period.

NWR named several types of risk. It listed flooding in communities that flood regularly, flash flooding and runoff from forest areas. It also flagged mudslides and landslides. Waterlogging in low-lying areas sits alongside those risks on the same notice.

In the North, the named provinces are Mae Hong Son, Tak, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phrae, Phayao, Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Sukhothai and Phetchabun. The North accounts for eleven of the 24.

The Northeast list runs to Chaiyaphum, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom and Kalasin. Mukdahan, Yasothon, Roi Et, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani complete it. The Northeast makes up the other large block of the notice.

In the East, Chanthaburi and Trat are on the list. The East contributes two provinces to the notice. The watch period ends on September 8.

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