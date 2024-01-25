Thailand expects 1-3°C temperature drop amid strong high-pressure system

Picture courtesy of ThaiPost

Thailand is bracing for a further 1 to 3 degrees Celsius drop in temperatures as a strong high-pressure system covers the nation and the South China Sea. This meteorological development is set to bring cooler to cold conditions, accompanied by strong winds across various parts of the country, including the greater Bangkok area.

The northern region is experiencing cold weather, with temperatures forecast to fall by another 1 to 2 degrees Celsius. Light rain is expected in some areas. Minimum temperatures range between 13 and 19 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures hover between 27 and 30 degrees Celsius. Mountain peaks are particularly chilly, with the mercury dipping to as low as 5 to 12 degrees Celsius.

In the northeast region, the chill is accompanied by gusty winds, and temperatures are expected to dip by an additional 1 to 2 degrees Celsius. The coldest areas will see minimum temperatures of 12 to 18 degrees Celsius and maximums of 25 to 31 degrees Celsius. Mountainous areas are also experiencing cold to very cold conditions, with lows of 7 to 15 degrees Celsius, reported KhaoSod.

Central Thailand is not immune to the cold snap, with a 1 to 3 degrees Celsius drop in temperatures and strong winds. Some areas might receive light rainfall. The region is seeing lows of 18 to 21 degrees Celsius and highs of 27 to 30 degrees Celsius. Similarly, the eastern region is undergoing a cool spell with strong winds, a slight chance of rain, and temperatures falling by 1 to 3 degrees Celsius. Minimum temperatures are set at 19 to 23 degrees Celsius, with maximums reaching 29 to 32 degrees Celsius. The sea is rough, with waves reaching 1 to 2 metres and exceeding 2 metres offshore.

The situation is slightly different on the east coast of the southern region, where the upper part faces cool weather with strong winds and a temperature decrease of 1 to 2 degrees Celsius. There’s a 60% chance of thunderstorms over the area, with heavy rain expected in some parts. Provinces like Prachuap Khiri Khan, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat are experiencing lows of 19 to 25 degrees Celsius and highs of 28 to 32 degrees Celsius. From Surat Thani upwards, the sea is rough with about 2-metre-high waves, while from Nakhon Si Thammarat downwards, thunderstorms could bring waves exceeding 3 metres.

The west coast of the southern region is seeing a 30% chance of thunderstorms, mainly around Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang, and Satun, with temperatures ranging from 23 to 26 degrees Celsius at night to 31 to 34 degrees Celsius during the day. The sea is rough with 2-metre-high waves and higher in areas with thunderstorms.

Temperature drops

In Bangkok and its vicinity, the cool weather is paired with gusty winds, and a temperature decrease of 1 to 3 degrees Celsius is expected. Some areas might see light rain. The capital is observing minimum temperatures of 20 to 23 degrees Celsius and maximum temperatures of 28 to 30 degrees Celsius.

This comprehensive weather forecast indicates that the high-pressure system’s influence is widespread, affecting various regions with a notable decrease in temperatures and an increase in wind strength, posing challenges for residents and prompting advisories for safe travel, particularly at sea.