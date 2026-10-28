TMD postpones winter announcement and predicts more rain in south

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 28, 2026, 10:36 AM
1 minute read
TMD postpones winter announcement and predicts more rain in south
Photo by Aflo Images from アフロ（Aflo）via Canva

Thailand’s cold season has been delayed as temperatures remain too high for an official seasonal announcement, while thunderstorms and heavy rain continue in several parts of the country, according to the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD).

The TMD had forecast on October 15 that the cold season would begin in the third week of October and continue until mid-February 2027.

However, Somkuan Tonjan, director of the Aeronautical Meteorological Division, said today, October 28, that morning temperatures had not fallen sufficiently to declare the start of winter.

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Weather conditions are expected to remain variable into early November, potentially making this year’s cold season later than usual.

Thailand mountain view
Photo by Kamchatka via Canva

Daytime temperatures remain high, while scattered thunderstorms are forecast in some areas. Bangkok and surrounding provinces may experience thunderstorms during the evening and night.

In southern Thailand, provinces along the central and upper southern coast, including Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi, continue to face rain, with heavy downpours possible in some locations.

A low-pressure area moving towards the Andaman Sea is contributing to the unsettled conditions. The TMD expects rainfall in parts of the South to decrease after October 29, although scattered showers and isolated heavy rain may continue.

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The Gulf of Thailand coast also remains at risk of heavy rain. Authorities have advised people to monitor local weather conditions as waves strengthen in some areas.

Somkuan also provided an update on Cyclone Arnab, which moved from the Bay of Bengal towards India’s Andhra Pradesh coast. Reports from today said the cyclone’s landfall process was continuing, with heavy rain and strong winds affecting parts of eastern India.

The storm is not expected to have a direct impact on Thailand, although indirect effects on weather conditions in some areas remain possible. Thai meteorological officials are continuing to monitor the system.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 28, 2026, 10:36 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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