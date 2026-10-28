TMD postpones winter announcement and predicts more rain in south

Thailand’s cold season has been delayed as temperatures remain too high for an official seasonal announcement, while thunderstorms and heavy rain continue in several parts of the country, according to the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD).

The TMD had forecast on October 15 that the cold season would begin in the third week of October and continue until mid-February 2027.

However, Somkuan Tonjan, director of the Aeronautical Meteorological Division, said today, October 28, that morning temperatures had not fallen sufficiently to declare the start of winter.

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Weather conditions are expected to remain variable into early November, potentially making this year’s cold season later than usual.

Daytime temperatures remain high, while scattered thunderstorms are forecast in some areas. Bangkok and surrounding provinces may experience thunderstorms during the evening and night.

In southern Thailand, provinces along the central and upper southern coast, including Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi, continue to face rain, with heavy downpours possible in some locations.

A low-pressure area moving towards the Andaman Sea is contributing to the unsettled conditions. The TMD expects rainfall in parts of the South to decrease after October 29, although scattered showers and isolated heavy rain may continue.

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The Gulf of Thailand coast also remains at risk of heavy rain. Authorities have advised people to monitor local weather conditions as waves strengthen in some areas.

Somkuan also provided an update on Cyclone Arnab, which moved from the Bay of Bengal towards India’s Andhra Pradesh coast. Reports from today said the cyclone’s landfall process was continuing, with heavy rain and strong winds affecting parts of eastern India.

The storm is not expected to have a direct impact on Thailand, although indirect effects on weather conditions in some areas remain possible. Thai meteorological officials are continuing to monitor the system.

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