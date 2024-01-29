Thailand weather: Cold mornings, thunderstorms, and waves over 2 metres

Photo courtesy of iStock

The Meteorology Department of Thailand (TMD) issued a weather alert for 28 provinces across the kingdom, including Bangkok, warning of thunderstorms and cold to severe cold conditions on mountain peaks. The TMD forecasted that the northern, upper central, and northeastern regions are experiencing weather disturbances due to westerly wind streams, and the southern region is expected to see waves over 2 metres high due to the weakening northeast monsoon.

The high-pressure system that has been dominating Thailand and the South China Sea is gradually weakening. However, it continues to bring cold mornings to the upper part of the country, urging citizens to take care of their health due to the changing conditions.

While the northeast monsoon covering the Gulf of Thailand and the southern region has weakened, it still causes thunderstorms during this period. The lower Gulf of Thailand experiences waves about 2 metres high in stormy areas, which can exceed 2 metres at a distance from the shore.

Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are advised to exercise caution and avoid sailing in stormy conditions. In the upper parts of Thailand, an increase in dust particles and haze accumulation is reported as the winds have weakened.

The northern region will experience cool weather with a 30% chance of thunderstorms, mostly in the provinces of Phrae, Nan, Sukhothai, Uttaradit, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun. Minimum temperatures range between 16-21 degrees Celsius, with maximum temperatures of 30-33 degrees Celsius. The mountain peaks are expected to be cold to severely cold, with minimum temperatures of 7-11 degrees Celsius.

The northeastern region is also cool with a 20% chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the provinces of Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Nong Bua Lamphu, Sakon Nakhon, and Nakhon Phanom. Minimum temperatures are between 16-21 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures range from 28-33 degrees Celsius. Mountainous areas will have lower temperatures ranging from 12-16 degrees Celsius.

Isolated rain

The central region is cool in the morning with a 10% chance of rain, mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, and Kanchanaburi, with minimum temperatures of 21-22 degrees Celsius and maximum temperatures of 32-34 degrees Celsius. The eastern region has partly cloudy skies with isolated light rain, especially along the coast, with temperatures ranging from 21-24 degrees Celsius at night to 33-35 degrees Celsius during the day.

In the southern region (east coast), there is a 30% chance of thunderstorms, particularly in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Pattani, and Narathiwat. Minimum temperatures are between 22-24 degrees Celsius, and maximum temperatures range from 31-34 degrees Celsius. The west coast of the southern region has a 10% chance of thunderstorms, mostly in Ranong, Trang, and Satun, with temperatures ranging from 23-26 degrees Celsius at night to 33-36 degrees Celsius during the day.

In Bangkok and the surrounding metropolitan area, skies are partly cloudy with isolated light rain. Minimum temperatures are between 23-24 degrees Celsius, and maximum temperatures are expected to be between 32-34 degrees Celsius, reported KhaoSod.