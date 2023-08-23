Thailand braces for heavy rainfail and potential flash floods

Picture courtesy of vecstock, Freepik

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecasts heavy rainfall across various regions of Thailand due to monsoons and low atmospheric pressure. People living in the northern, northeastern, central, eastern, and eastern southern regions of the country have been advised to stay cautious of heavy rainfall and potential flash floods.

The monsoon trough is moving across the upper part of northern Thailand and upper Laos, heading towards the low atmospheric pressure area in upper Vietnam. This pattern, coupled with the southwest monsoon blowing across the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, will likely result in thundershowers and heavy rain in some areas.

The weather forecast for the northern region predicts a 60% chance of thundershowers and heavy rainfall in certain areas, including Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun. The temperature is expected to be between 23-26 degrees Celsius at the lowest and 32-36 degrees Celsius at the highest. The wind is blowing from the southwest at a speed of 10-20 kilometres per hour.

The northeastern region is also likely to experience a 60% chance of thundershowers with heavy rainfall in some parts of Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Nakhon Phanom, Sakon Nakhon, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, and Ubon Ratchathani. The temperature is predicted to be between 24-26 degrees Celsius at the lowest and 32-36 degrees Celsius at the highest. The wind is blowing from the southwest at a speed of 10-20 kilometres per hour.

Similar weather conditions are predicted for the central region with a 60% chance of thundershowers and heavy rainfall in certain areas of Nakhon Sawan, Lopburi, and Saraburi. The temperature is expected to be between 24-26 degrees Celsius at the lowest and 34-36 degrees Celsius at the highest. The wind is blowing from the southwest at a speed of 10-25 kilometres per hour, reported Sanook.

For the eastern region, a 60% chance of thundershowers is forecasted with heavy rainfall in some parts of Nakhon Nayok, Chanthaburi, and Trat. The temperature is predicted to be between 24-28 degrees Celsius at the lowest and 32-35 degrees Celsius at the highest. The wind is blowing from the southwest at a speed of 15-30 kilometres per hour. Waves in the sea are expected to be about one metre high, and in areas with thundershowers, they may rise to 1-2 metres.

In the eastern southern region, there is a 30% chance of thundershowers with heavy rainfall in some parts of Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. The temperature is expected to be between 23-26 degrees Celsius at the lowest and 32-36 degrees Celsius at the highest. The wind is blowing from the southwest at a speed of 15-30 kilometres per hour. Waves in the sea are expected to be about 1 metre high, and in areas with thundershowers, they may rise to 1-2 metres.

In the western southern region, there is a 40% chance of thundershowers in parts of Ranong, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. The temperature is predicted to be between 24-25 degrees Celsius at the lowest and 31-34 degrees Celsius at the highest. The wind is blowing from the southwest at a speed of 15-30 kilometres per hour. Waves in the sea are expected to be about one metre high, and in areas with thundershowers, they may rise to 1-2 metres.

In Bangkok and its vicinity, there is a 40% chance of thundershowers, mostly during the afternoon to evening. The temperature is expected to be between 26-27 degrees Celsius at the lowest and 32-36 degrees Celsius at the highest. The wind is blowing from the southwest at a speed of 10-25 kilometres per hour.

Boat operators in areas with thundershowers have been advised to navigate with caution and avoid areas with thundershowers.