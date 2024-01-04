Thailand braces for colder temperatures and continued southern floods

Picture courtesy of ThaiPost

The Meteorological Department of Thailand (TMD) warns of a chilly weather front spreading across Thailand, with temperatures expected to drop a further 1-2 degrees Celsius. Bangkok experienced cool conditions in the morning, and southern regions continue to be flooded due to heavy rainfall affecting nine provinces.

The 24-hour weather forecast from 5am today stated that the high-pressure system, also known as the cold air mass, is currently spreading across the upper part of the northeastern region and the South China Sea.

This has resulted in cool-to-cold weather conditions across the northern and northeastern regions. The temperature in the northeastern and central regions is expected to decrease by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius.

Bangkok and its surrounding areas, as well as the eastern region, will experience cool weather in the morning with a slight drop in temperature. The mountaintops in the northern region will face cold to severe weather, with some areas experiencing frost.

The lowest temperature is expected to be between 3 and 10 degrees Celsius, while the mountaintops in the northeastern region will experience cold weather, with the lowest temperature expected to be between 11 and 13 degrees Celsius.

Residents of the upper part of the country are advised to take care of their health due to the ongoing cold weather in the morning and to be cautious while driving through areas with fog during this period.

Thunderstorms

The TMD also warns that the northeastern monsoon is covering the Gulf of Thailand and the southern region, resulting in some areas experiencing thunderstorms. The lower Gulf of Thailand is experiencing high waves of 1 to 2 metres.

In areas with thunderstorms, waves are expected to be more than 2 metres high. The upper Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are experiencing waves of about 1 metre.

In areas with thunderstorms and away from the coast, waves are expected to be more than 1 metre high. Boat operators in these areas are advised to navigate with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms, reported KhaoSod.

Particulate matter is accumulating in the lower northern region and central region, including Bangkok and its surrounding areas, at a moderate to rather high level. This is due to weak winds covering the area and poor air circulation.

The northern region will experience cool to cold weather with fog in the morning. The lowest temperature will be 14 to 19 degrees Celsius and the highest temperature will be 29 to 34 degrees Celsius.

For the mountaintops, the weather will be cold to severe cold and some areas will experience frost. The lowest temperature will be 3 to 10 degrees Celsius. The northeastern region will experience cool to cold weather in the morning with strong winds. The temperature will decrease by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius.

Temperature drop

The lowest temperature will be 14 to 18 degrees Celsius and the highest temperature will be 30 to 33 degrees Celsius. For the mountaintops, the weather will be cold, with the lowest temperature expected to be 11 to 13 degrees Celsius.

The southern region (east coast) will experience thunderstorms in 20% of the area, mostly in the provinces of Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. The lowest temperature will be 21 to 24 degrees Celsius and the highest temperature will be 31 to 33 degrees Celsius.

For the area from Surat Thani province upwards, the sea will have waves of about 1 metre, and in areas with thunderstorms, waves will be more than 1 metre high. For the area from Nakhon Si Thammarat province downwards, the sea will have waves of 1 to 2 metres, and in areas with thunderstorms, waves will be more than 2 metres high.

Follow us on :













The southern region (west coast) will experience thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mostly in the provinces of Phang Nga, Phuket, and Krabi. The lowest temperature will be 24 to 25 degrees Celsius and the highest temperature will be 32 to 34 degrees Celsius. The sea will have waves of about 1 metre, and in areas with thunderstorms and away from the coast, waves will be more than 1 metre high.

Bangkok and its surrounding areas will experience slight fog in the morning and a slight decrease in temperature. The lowest temperature will be 23 to 25 degrees Celsius and the highest temperature will be 34 to 36 degrees Celsius.