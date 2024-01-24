Thailand braces for cold snap and gusty winds today

Picture courtesy of Siamrath

A sudden drop in temperature by up to 6 degrees Celsius and strong winds have been forecasted across multiple regions in Thailand, with Bangkok experiencing a 4 degree Celsius decrease. The harsh weather conditions are set to impact the country today, following an announcement by the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD).

The northeastern part of Thailand is bracing for cold to very cold weather conditions, accompanied by gusty winds, leading to temperature reductions of 4 to 6 degrees Celsius. The central region, including Bangkok and its vicinity, as well as the eastern part, are also expected to experience cooler climates with a 1 to 4 degrees Celsius dip in temperature. The authorities have advised residents to take care of their health due to the cooler weather and to be cautious of potential fire hazards resulting from dry conditions and strong winds.

The southern region, in particular, is facing a strong northeastern monsoon bringing heavy rains to 12 provinces, with the potential for flash floods. Residents have been warned of the risks from the heavy downpours, which could lead to sudden floods and forest runoff, particularly in hillside areas and waterways.

Coastal areas on the eastern side of the south should also be vigilant against high waves, which could reach 2 to 3 metres in height during thunderstorms, with even higher waves expected. Fishermen in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are advised to exercise extreme caution and small boats have been urged to remain ashore until January 27, reported KhaoSod.

The upper part of Thailand is experiencing mild to moderate levels of dust and smoke accumulation due to the intensifying winds. In the northern region, morning fog is expected with cool to cold weather and temperatures ranging from 13 to 19 degrees Celsius, dropping to as low as 5 to 14 degrees Celsius at the mountain tops.

The TMD’s forecast from 6am today to 6am tomorrow predicts that the northeast will continue to face strong winds and temperature drops of 4 to 6 degrees Celsius. For the central and eastern regions, a slight temperature drop with strong winds will persist, while the upper southern region (the eastern side) will see temperatures fall by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius.

Thunderstorms

The lower southern region, including provinces like Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat, will face a 60% chance of thunderstorms and heavy rain.

Follow us on :













The TMD issued a warning for heavy rain and strong winds from January 24 to 27, particularly impacting the eastern coast of the southern region. The weather conditions also include high waves in the sea, which could pose risks to mariners and coastal residents.

During this period, the entire nation is advised to prepare for the colder weather and ensure safety at sea for those in affected regions as the country experiences this significant weather shift.