Thai weather forecast predicts heavy rain and thunderstorms

A high-pressure system is presently sweeping across northern and eastern Thailand, resulting in rainfall across the country. Weather warnings have been issued for 38 provinces, with Bangkok experiencing a 30% drop in rainfall.

Unpredictable winds and sea waves higher than 2 metres were reported today. The Thai weather forecast predicts that a monsoon trough is approaching the eastern and upper southern regions, leading to a surge in low-pressure areas over the South China Sea.

The high-pressure system is still covering the northern and northeastern regions, causing thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in southern areas.

Residents in these areas are urged to exercise caution against heavy to very heavy rain and potential flash floods or runoff, specifically in mountainous areas near water channels and low-lying regions. Also, precautions should be taken against thunderstorms during this period.

In the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand, waves are approximately 1 metre high, while areas experiencing thunderstorms may see waves higher than 2 metres. Mariners are advised to navigate with care and avoid areas with thunderstorms.

The weather forecast for Thailand from 6am today until 6am tomorrow predicts a 40% chance of thunderstorms in the northern region, mostly in provinces such as Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lampang, Tak, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit, and Phetchabun. The temperature will range between 22 to 26 degrees Celsius, with an eastern wind speed of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

Impending Thunderstorms

The northeastern region will experience a 20% chance of thunderstorms, primarily in provinces like Loei, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Ubon Ratchathani. The temperature will vary between 21 to 24 degrees Celsius, with a northeastern wind speed of 10 to 20 km per hour.

Central Thailand is forecasted to have a 40% likelihood of thunderstorms, mainly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon provinces. The temperature forecast is between 23 to 26 degrees Celsius, with varying wind speeds of 10 to 20 km per hour.

Eastern Thailand is expected to have a 30% chance of thunderstorms, mostly in Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat provinces. The temperature will range between 24 to 27 degrees Celsius, with varying wind speeds of 15 to 30 km per hour.

The sea will have waves of about 1 metre high, and in areas with thunderstorms, waves will be higher than 2 metres.

For the eastern coast of the southern region, there is a 70% chance of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in places like Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Pattalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. The temperature will vary between 23 to 25 degrees Celsius.

For provinces north of Prachuap Khiri Khan, the wind will vary at a speed of 15 to 30 km per hour, and the sea will have waves about 1 metre high. In areas with thunderstorms, waves will be higher than 2 metres.

Strong Winds

For provinces south of Chumphon, the southwesterly wind will be at a speed of 15 to 30 km per hour. The sea will have waves of about 1 metre high, and in areas with thunderstorms, waves will be higher than 2 metres.

The western coast of the southern region will experience a 70% chance of thunderstorms and heavy to very heavy rain in Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun.

The temperature will range between 22 to 25 degrees Celsius, with a southwesterly wind speed of 15 to 30 km per hour, and the sea will have waves of about 1 metre. In areas with thunderstorms, waves will be higher than two metres.

For Bangkok and its vicinity, there is a 30% chance of thunderstorms. The temperature will range between 25 to 27 degrees Celsius, with varying wind speeds of 10 to 20 km per hour as stated by the Thai weather forecast, reported KhaoSod.

