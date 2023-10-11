Heavy rainfall warning: TMD predicts showers in 45 provinces, wet surprise for Bangkok

Photo: Istock.

The Meteorological Department of Thailand (TMD) issued a warning of continuous heavy rainfall in 45 provinces today. This includes Bangkok and surrounding areas, where it was reported that 80% of the area is expected to be heavily affected.

The sudden flooding could cause potential hazards for residents in these areas. The people are urged to prepare for such possibilities, especially those residing near mountain slopes, waterways, and low-lying areas.

The TMD also warns about the possibility of flash floods and forest runoff. Maritime areas in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are expected to experience waves up to 1 metre high.

In areas with thunderstorms, the wave height can exceed 2 metres. Boat operators are advised to proceed with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms during this period following the heavy rainfall warning.

The weather conditions are attributed to a trough of low pressure sweeping across the lower central region, the east, and the upper south. At the same time, a high-pressure system from China is covering the northeastern region of Thailand and the South China Sea. The southwesterly monsoon remains over the Andaman Sea, the south, and the Gulf of Thailand.

For the next 24 hours, the north is expected to experience thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy rainfall in certain areas. Temperatures range from a low of 22 to 24 degrees Celsius to a high of 29 to 34 degrees Celsius, and wind speeds of 5 to 15 kilometres per hour.

Impending thunderstorms

In the northeastern region, thunderstorms are expected in 20% of the area, particularly in the provinces of Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, and Surin. Expected wind speeds are 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

In the central region, 80% of the area is expected to experience thunderstorms with heavy rainfall in certain areas. The lowest temperatures range from 24 to 26 degrees Celsius, while the highest temperatures range from 30 to 33 degrees Celsius, with variable wind speeds of 10 to 25 kilometres per hour.

In the east, thunderstorms are expected in 80% of the area with heavy rainfall in certain areas. Sea waves can reach a height of one metre and exceed 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms.

In the lower eastern part of the south, 60% of the area is expected to experience thunderstorms with heavy rainfall in certain areas. Minimum temperatures range from 23 to 25 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures range from 31 to 34 degrees Celsius reported KhaoSod.

In the upper western part of the south, 60% of the area is expected to experience thunderstorms, particularly in the provinces of Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, and Trang. Sea waves can reach a height of 1 metre and exceed 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms.

Follow us on :













In Bangkok and its vicinity, 80% of the area is expected to experience thunderstorms with heavy rainfall in certain areas. Minimum temperatures range from 24 to 26 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures range from 31 to 33 degrees Celsius, with variable wind speeds of 10 to 25 kilometres per hour.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.