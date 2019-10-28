Thai Met Office reports dropping temperatures from tomorrow until Friday in North and North East | The Thaiger

Chiang Mai
Thai Met Office reports dropping temperatures from tomorrow until Friday in North and North East
Temperatures in the north and north-east of Thailand are set to drop 2-4°C from Tuesday to Friday this week due to a cold front moving eastward and south through southern China, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.
The Meteorological Department reports that the intense high-pressure cell from China is moving south to cover the northern parts of Thailand as well bringing thunderstorms and strong winds along with falling temperatures in the regions above central Thailand.
During the same period, the temperatures in the central and eastern regions, including Bangkok and surrounding areas, is anticipated to drop by 1-3°C.
More rain is also forecast across some southern regions with isolated heavy showers forecast due to the strengthening of the north-eastern monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand. The Met Office is warning “fishermen and sailors to expect rough seas in the Gulf, with two metre-high waves, and are advising them to avoid sailing through stormy areas.
The Meteorological Department also reports that a low-pressure cell is forming over the sea to the west of the Philippines and the wind velocity continues to rise.
“It may become a depression as it heads toward the South China Sea.”
The low-pressure cell is not currently expected to impact Thailand at this stage, according to the Met Office. Despite the warnings from the TMD, The Thaiger’s preferred weather forecaster is a bit more optimistic about the weather in the north and north east for the rest of the week.
Five day forecast in Chiang Mai…
Five day forecast in Khon Kaen…
Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai hotel has big plans for Loy Kratong
137 Pillars House in Chiang Mai has made elaborate arrangements for next month’s Loy Krathong festival, better known as Yi Peng in the North.
The full moon on November 11 will see celebrants floating lotus-shaped krathong with flowers, candles and incense on rivers and canals to pay respect to the water spirits and carry away the sadness and setbacks of the year.
Others will do the same with candlelit kongming lanterns that will float into the night sky.
137 Pillars House has 30 suites set around a former colonial teak homestead in a leafy residential enclave just a few minutes’ walk from the historic Tha Pae Gate and the Ping River.
The hotel’s festivities will include a Lanna-style market and gala evening with cocktails, a three-course dinner, traditional entertainment, umbrella painting and making Lanna flags. After dinner, guests’ krathong will be floated in the river.
Rates start at 32,800 baht for two and include a night’s accommodation, all the festivities and breakfast the following day. Additional nights with breakfast start at 25,000 baht. Non-guests are welcome for dinner, cocktails and entertainment for 3,900 baht.
SOURCE: nationthailand.com
Chiang Mai
Police foil attempt to smuggle one million yaba pills from north to south of Thailand
Thai Residents reports that acting on intelligence reports, Border Patrol Police (BPP) in Chiang Mai have busted a drug smuggling operation that was attempting to transport a million yaba pills from the north of the country to the south.
The operation began on October 22, with the gang planning to transport the pills from Chiang Dao district through the forest and a network of waterways to their eventual destination in southern Thailand.
During a surveillance operation that night, police spotted a group of people crossing the Mae Ping river on foot. Each of them was carrying the same type of white backpack. A white Mitsubishi vehicle was also seen travelling to the spot where the police where hiding and, on seeing the officers, the car made a U-turn to get away.
On seeing the car turn around, the men in the water threw their backpacks into the river in panic and fled into the night.
Police say there were ten backpacks in total, each one containing 100,000 yaba pills wrapped tightly in plastic to protect them from water damage.
The Office of the Narcotics Control Board say it’s likely the drugs arrived in Thailand as part of a shipment brought in through the Mae Ai border crossing in the Chiang Dao district of Chiang Mai.
SOURCE: thairesidents.com
Chiang Mai
Hotel guest in Chiang Mai runs up bill of nearly 50,000 baht before fleeing
A man who claims to be a doctor stayed in a Chiang Mai hotel for 21 nights, running up a bill of nearly 50,000 baht, before instructing the hotel to invoice the Ministry for the Interior and then fleeing the premises.
Employees of the hotel say they didn’t expect the man to abscond as he has stayed there on three previous occasions, paying his bill each time. He would usually reserve his room through an online booking site and gave his name as Chayarop, saying he was a doctor from Nakhon Si Thammarat.
This time, the man did not book in advance but simply walked in on September 28 and asked for a room.
Hotel employees say he didn’t say how long he’d be staying for and during his stay, he ordered room service every night, inviting friends to eat and drink with him.
Photo: Ch7.com
Eventually, he had run up a bill of nearly 50,000 baht, but the hotel was reluctant to ask him when he planned to pay due to the fact that he was a regular guest.
After 21 nights, he instructed the hotel to send his bill to the Ministry for the Interior. When he left the hotel that day, he didn’t give any indication that he wouldn’t be returning later. When he failed to show that evening, the hotel tried to contact him on the number he’d provided but the phone was never answered.
The hotel has now filed a report with the local police force.
SOURCE: thairesidents.com
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 scams in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 spas and massages in Phuket
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2019)
China has the most atheists, Indonesia and Philippines the most believers
Top 10 most boring news stories
Bangkok to Hong Kong the world’s second most popular flight, what’s the most popular?
Top 5 reasons why Aussies choose medical tourism in Thailand
Stricter controls and paperwork putting brakes on residential property market
Thailand’s changing tourist demographic – the Indians
Mandatory health insurance for ‘Long Stay’ visa starts October 31
Toxic skin-whitening creams still available on shelves
Tale of two cities – Hua Hin vs Pattaya
Top 10 places to visit around Chiang Mai, on a motorbike
Thai couple divorce after 8 months because he’s not really a millionaire
Phuket hosts massive “Kao Kon La Kao” charity run featuring Toon
Thai exports will suffer from Trump labour rights decision
Thai Met Office reports dropping temperatures from tomorrow until Friday in North and North East
Illegal market tents removed in Prachuap Khiri Khan
Thai banks report strong mortgage growth despite April’s new loan regulations
Grab driver beaten up by ‘win’ thugs in Bangkok – VIDEO
Asia’s burgeoning urban population growth
Thai government to slap CO2 tax on ‘big bikes’
Farmers seek injunction on chemical ban
Tiger Temple will adopt cats and dogs
Chiang Mai hotel has big plans for Loy Kratong
123 kilograms of marijuana seized at border
Thai exports will suffer from Trump decision
Police arrest human trafficking gang forcing kids to sell flowers in Patong
Guaranteed rental returns – Are they real?
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5
คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1
Paramount เตรียมรีเมค FACE/OFF หนังบู๊ระดับตำนาน
ประยุทธ์ โต้ รัฐบาลไหนก็มีตำหนิทั้งนั้น “ถึงเวลาก็อ้างอย่างที่ผมอ้าง”
Trending
- Southeast Asia3 days ago
Bangkok to Hong Kong the world’s second most popular flight, what’s the most popular?
- Property2 days ago
Guaranteed rental returns – Are they real?
- Hong Kong2 days ago
Hong Kong property investors turn to SE Asia
- Thai Life3 days ago
Water shortage warnings in 22 provinces
- Thailand3 days ago
Thai dog rescue service named Rescue of the Year in global contest
- Crime3 days ago
Korean man in coma after Pattaya stabbing
- Environment3 days ago
Fish washed up on Koh Naka probably from a fishing boat
- Crime2 days ago
Police arrest human trafficking gang forcing kids to sell flowers in Patong