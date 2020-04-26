Summer storms forecast around the Kingdom today | The Thaiger

image
Summer storms forecast around the Kingdom today

2 hours ago

Summer storms forecast around the Kingdom today
The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a warning about possible tropical storms that will affect four regions around Thailand. The country is currently in the shoulder season between the hot season and the coming wet season.

“The rather strong high-pressure system covers the Northeast, the East, the Central, the North and the South China Sea while hot conditions are likely in upper Thailand. Outbreaks of summer storms, accompanying with thunderstorms, lighting strikes, gusty winds and hail is possible for some areas of the North.”

“The strong easterly wind prevails over the Gulf of Thailand and the South. More rain with isolated heavy rain and gusty wind will be forecast for the areas. The strong wind and waves over the lower Gulf from Surat Thani southward are likely 1- 2 metres and about 2 metres in the thundershower areas.”

“People are advised to avoid being in open spaces, under big trees or big advertising posters.”

Regions affected for the rest of today…

Northern region

Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaengpet, Phichit and Phetchabun.

Northeastern region

Loei, Nong Bualampoo, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Kalasin and Nakhon Ratchasima.

Central region

Bangkok, Nakhon Sawan, Lop Buri, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri and Ratchaburi.

Eastern region

Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

Southern region

Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.

Technology

Online video platform TikTok assessing live streaming in Thailand

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

18 hours ago

on

April 25, 2020

By

Online video platform TikTok assessing live streaming in Thailand
PHOTO: The Thai Examiner.com

TikTok, the most downloaded app in the world for 2 years running and the world’s leading short-video platform, has announced a trial of its first live streaming series in Thailand as part of its push to develop platform experiences for users around the world. TikTok’s first live streaming in Thailand was hosted by Vuthithorn “Woody” Milintachinda, a celebrity and influencer, featuring interviews of his virtual guests, some of TikTok’s top creators.

“Woody From Home’s” live stream was filled with fun and laughs and showcased the unique and inspiring work of each creator. The series has gone viral and gotten huge traction from users.

According to the company, TikTok “is committed to inspiring creativity and bringing joy to people around the world. TikTok builds a global community and encourages users to create, share and discover new interests and experiences.”

As the world’s leading short-video platform, TikTok always explores new ways to enhance its platform experience. Live-streaming is a beta feature currently being offered to select global organisations and local celebrities.

With millions forced indoors due to Covid-19, online platforms are exploding, providing entertainment and leveraging news. In TikToks’ live streaming, local celebrities including artists, actors and TV personalies will be hosting, performing and interacting with audiences real time.

In a few days, TikTok, will host a live stream of a concert featuring “Passakorn Chirathivat aka Pok Mindset (@pokmindset).” This is a major event for music lovers as they’ll be able to stream the concert in real time from their smartphones.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

Bangkok

3 people jump to their deaths within 24 hours

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

April 25, 2020

By

3 people jump to their deaths within 24 hours
PHOTO: Flickr

Unfortunately 3 people are reported to have jumped to their deaths yesterday, 2 in Bangkok and a third in Sara Buri, about 90 kilometres to the northeast. It’s believed the man jumped to his death from his 31st floor condominium in Ramkhamhaeng district at about 8:30 yesterday morning.

The body of the man, who was not identified and who appeared to be 40-45 years old, was found on the 6th floor in what appears to be the latest in a spate of suicides due to the the Covid-19 crisis. Police are checking surveillance footage and suspect the man was driven to kill himself after suffering stress during the pandemic and lockdown, a pattern seen in a string of suicide cases across the country.

3 people jump to their deaths within 24 hours | News by The Thaiger

PHOTO: The Nation Thailand

In the second case, a woman fell to her death from the elevated Tha Phra MRT Station in Bangkok’s Yai district at 9am yesterday. Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene to find the body of a 43 year old woman, who they did not identify, with a massive head injury, lying in a pool of blood on the pavement below the station. No belongings were missing from the body.

Witnesses on the station said they saw the woman behaving strangely before walking to the edge of the station and jumping. Her sister told police the woman had suffered depression for at least two years since their father passed away.

Police collected evidence and sought footage from surveillance cameras around the station to verify how the incident happened. The body was sent for autopsy.

3 people jump to their deaths within 24 hours | News by The Thaiger

PHOTO: The Nation Thailand

In the third case, 42 year old Natna Phoolrod of Sara Buri, a security guard at a department store, was found by police at about 6am yesterday. Colleagues say he complained of family problems last night before quitting work, after which they assumed he’d gone home. Instead he climbed onto a signboard at the mall where he worked and leapt 40-50 metres to his death.

3 people jump to their deaths within 24 hours | News by The Thaiger

PHOTO: Thairath

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress or depression. Seek help.

SOURCES: The Nation Thailand | The Nation Thailand | Thairath

Coronavirus Thailand

Thailand seeks more quarantine locations as residents return from OS

May Taylor

Published

2 days ago

on

April 24, 2020

By

Thailand seeks more quarantine locations as residents return from OS
Photo: AFP

The director of the Institution for Urban Disease Control says more Covid-19 quarantine sites are needed in Bangkok and elsewhere around the country as more Thais arrive back from overseas.

Nation Thailand reports that Anek Mungaomklang confirms that the government is looking for appropriate places to house repatriated Thai residents, who must undergo a mandatory 14 day quarantine period. There are currently 10 locations being used in Bangkok, along with a further 4 in both Nakhon Pathom province in central Thailand, and Sattahip in the east of the country.

Thai health authorities report 6,176 people currently in quarantine, with 1,478 in Bangkok and 1,192 in neighbouring provinces. Of those, 9 have tested positive.

Another 3,506 people are in quarantine at different areas around the country, with 62 testing positive for the Covid-19 virus. Those in quarantine continue to be checked for symptoms for a period of around a week, with anyone requiring further checks being sent to local hospitals.

Also involved is the Defence Ministry, working with the Department of Disease Control and other relevant bodies, to manage the quarantine efforts.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

