Stormy weather warnings for 35 provinces, potential flash floods, landslides predicted

The Meteorological Department has issued warnings for 35 provinces, including the capital city Bangkok, predicting heavy showers which may lead to flash floods and landslides in mountainous areas. It is feared that a weakening storm front moving from Myanmar and northern Laos towards Vietnam could intensify rainfall and stormy weather throughout Thailand.

Today’s forecast predicts downpours in the north, northeast and southern Thailand. Residents in these areas are advised to exercise caution, as heavy rainfall and accumulation of rain could potentially cause sudden floods and landslides, particularly in areas near mountains or rivers.

In particular, boaters in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are advised to be vigilant due to moderate wave conditions. Approximate wave heights in the sea due to the weather conditions are predicted to be 1-2 metres. However, in places experiencing stormy weather, waves are expected to be higher than 2 metres. The public, especially sea travellers, are urged to be cautious and avoid sea travel in stormy weather.

Storm Khanun, currently in the Pacific Ocean, is expected to move past southern Japan towards the Korean peninsula over the next two days. Travellers to these regions are advised to continually check the weather reports, reported KhaoSod.

The 24-hour forecast for Thailand, beginning from 6am today till 6am tomorrow, is detailed as follows:

In the northern region, 60% of the region is expected to experience stormy conditions with some areas having heavy rainfall, especially in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, and Tak provinces.

In the northeast, 60% of the area, especially Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, and Mukdahan provinces, also expect stormy weather.

The central and eastern regions are predicted to have stormy conditions in over 40% of the regions, primarily in Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon provinces for the central region, and in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chanthaburi, and Trat provinces for the eastern region.

In the southern region (both east and west coasts), heavy rainfall and storms in some areas are expected over 60% to 70% of the region. In particular, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat provinces on the east coast, and Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun provinces on the west coast are most affected.

As for Bangkok and its surrounding provinces, 60% of the area will have showers, particularly during the afternoon to evening period.