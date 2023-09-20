Storm warning issued for 42 Thai provinces under deluge threat

Picture courtesy of Micah Tindell, Unsplash.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued a storm warning for 42 provinces across the northern and southern regions today. With 60% of the area expected to receive heavy rainfall, residents are cautioned against potential flash floods and rapid runoff. The warning is in effect until 6am tomorrow.

The south-westerly monsoon is currently covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, while an easterly and south-easterly wind is blowing over the lower northeastern region. This has resulted in heavy rainfall in some parts of the north, posing a threat to residents in the affected areas.

The accumulated rainfall could lead to sudden flash floods and rapid runoff, particularly in mountainous areas near water channels and in low-lying areas. Motorists are also urged to exercise caution when driving in areas experiencing thunderstorms.

For sea conditions in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, waves are about 1 metre high. In thunderstorm areas, wave heights are expected to range between 1 and 2 metres. Boat operators in these areas are advised to navigate with caution and avoid areas affected by thunderstorms, reported KhaoSod.

According to the weather forecast for Thailand from 6am today until 6am tomorrow, the northern region is expected to experience thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with some places likely to see heavy rainfall.

The affected provinces include Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Tak, and Phetchabun. The lowest temperature is between 23-26 degrees Celsius, while the highest is between 29-33 degrees Celsius, with south-westerly winds blowing at a speed of 10-20 kilometres per hour.

Meanwhile, in the lower northeastern region, thunderstorms are expected in 40% of the area, primarily in Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Kalasin, Maha Sarakham, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Buri Ram. The temperature range is similar to the north, with variable winds blowing at a speed of 10-20 kilometres per hour.

In the central region, 40% of the area is expected to have thunderstorms, mainly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Saraburi, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, and Ratchaburi. The lowest temperature is between 24-26 degrees Celsius, while the highest is between 32-35 degrees Celsius, with south-westerly winds blowing at a speed of 10-20 kilometres per hour.

As for the eastern region, thunderstorms are expected in 40% of the area, mainly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi, and Trat. The lowest temperature is between 24-27 degrees Celsius, while the highest is between 31-35 degrees Celsius, with south-westerly winds blowing at a speed of 15-30 kilometres per hour. The sea will see waves about one metre high, increasing to 1-2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

For the southern region (east coast), thunderstorms are expected in 60% of the area, mainly in Phetchaburi, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. The temperature range is between 23-26 degrees Celsius for the lowest and 33-34 degrees Celsius for the highest, with south-westerly winds blowing at a speed of 15-30 kilometres per hour. The sea will see waves about one metre high, increasing to 1-2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

For the southern region (west coast), thunderstorms are expected in 40% of the area, mainly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. The temperature range is similar to the east coast, with south-westerly winds blowing at a speed of 15-30 kilometres per hour. The sea will see waves about 1 metre high, increasing to 1-2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

As for Bangkok and its vicinity, thunderstorms are expected in 40% of the area. The lowest temperature is between 25-27 degrees Celsius, while the highest is between 33-34 degrees Celsius, with south-westerly winds blowing at a speed of 10-20 kilometres per hour.

