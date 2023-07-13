Monsoon warning for 46 Thai provinces: Rainfall, thunderstorms, and choppy seas

Picture courtesy of Tasos Mansour, Unsplash.

The Thai Meteorological Department issued a warning today of a southwest monsoon causing thunderstorms throughout the country. The alert specified significant rainfall projected across 46 provinces, both north and south, covering 40% of the country’s north and south. The population should be vigilant due to the inherent danger at this time.

The southwest monsoon now covers the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand leading to continuous bouts of thunderstorms, primarily on the side facing the monsoon. For the Andaman Sea, where wave heights may reach around 1 metre, areas affected by thunderstorms could experience waves of 1 to 2 metres. Boat operators are advised to exercise caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm-affected regions.

Northern provinces are expecting thunderstorms in 40% of the area, including in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, and Phetchabun. The lowest temperatures would range between 23 to 27 degrees Celsius while the highest would be 33 to 37 degrees Celsius, with southwest winds gusting 10 to 20 kilometres per hour, reported KhaoSod.

Meanwhile, the northeast expects thunderstorms in 20% of the area, primarily in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Ubon Ratchathani provinces. They should anticipate low temperatures of 23 to 26 degrees Celsius and highs of 35 to 37 degrees Celsius while the southwestern winds might blow at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

Central provinces are likely to experience thunderstorms in 30% of the area, with the majority in Uthai Thani, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram provinces. With low temperatures at 24 to 26 degrees Celsius and highs at 35 to 38 degrees Celsius, they can also expect winds from the southwest gusting at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

The eastern region also anticipates thunderstorms in 30% of the area, especially in the provinces of Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, and Trat. The temperature lows could range from 25 to 29 degrees Celsius and the highs from 32 to 37 degrees Celsius, with winds blowing at a speed of 10 to 30 kilometres per hour. In the sea area, waves could be less than 1 metre high but could rise to 1 to 2 metres during thunderstorms.

Finally, the south expects thunderstorms in 40% of the area, mostly affecting Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang, and Satun provinces. Here, the lowest temperature will stay around 24 to 26 degrees Celsius, and the highest between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius. The winds from the southwest may reach speeds of 15 to 30 kilometres per hour. At sea, waves could be around 1 metre high and could rise to 1 to 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

Bangkok and its vicinities will most likely experience thunderstorms in 30% of the areas with temperature lows hovering at 26 to 28 degrees Celsius, and highs ranging from 33 to 37 degrees Celsius as southwest winds blow at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.