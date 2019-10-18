Soi Dog assisting displaced animals in flood-ravaged north east Thailand | The Thaiger

North East
Soi Dog assisting displaced animals in flood-ravaged north east Thailand
PHOTO: Fox News
The record flooding in September in the province of Ubon Ratchathani, north east Thailand, lead to the destruction of many homes, the fleeing of hundreds of people to safe areas and the subsequent leaving behind of many owned pets, as well as the displacement of a large number of stray animals who live in the area.
The Soi Dog Foundation has cooperated with the Department of Livestock Development in Ubon Ratchatani to help both the domestic and stray animals affected by the floods.
Focusing on their well-being, especially dogs, the foundation joined the campaign to raise help using the #SaveUbon hashtag with Facebook fan page posts, and supported with the donation of 10.8 tonnes of dog and cat food, and 5 bamboo pavilions for stray dogs stranded in an open space without protection from the sun at the area of Tha Kok Hae temple, Muang District. There are still many dogs that need to be taken care of.
Soi Dog has also provided a mobile sterilisation clinic to neuter and vaccinate these dogs from both Muang and Warin Chamrap districts throughout October.
Together with Chomromkhonraksard Ubon (Ubon Animal Lovers Club), Soi Dog is also helping to find owners of the dogs that became lost during the flooding. The foundation had moved 60 dogs to house of Ms.Orathai Saisena, an Ubon Ratchatani woman who has a history of helping stray dogs around the town by providing temporary shelter at her home, including many dogs in the area which were scattered after the floodwater receded.
Right now, Soi Dog and the Ubon Animal Lovers Club are coordinating to help reunite owners and pets.
For further information about Soi Dog, and their work, click HERE.
PHOTO: grist.org
North East
Earthquake rattles north-east Thailand
A 3.9 magnitude earthquake has shaken Loei province in north-east Thailand, near the Laos border, although there are no reports of any damage. But residents were certainly talking about it yesterday as it shook the region.
The quake was felt at around 12.30pm yesterday, in the main business district of Loei and several of the surrounding sub-districts near the border.
Thai PBS World reports that the quake’s epicentre was about five kilometres under the district of Muang. The Thai Mineral Resources Departments says it may have been caused by movement in part of the Phetchabun fault line or a new fault line linked with one in Laos.
Although relatively minor, the earthquake is the largest to be felt in the area in the last five years.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Environment
Bodies of 8 dead elephants risk contaminating reservoir in Thai national park
PHOTO: Thai PBS
Officials are concerned that the bodies of eight elephants who died after plunging down a waterfall in Khao Yai national park, central Thailand, now risk contaminating the park’s water flowing into a nearby reservoir.
Thai PBS World reports that officials at the Khun Dan Prakan Chon reservoir plan to take a boat upstream to Khlong Ton Sai and scatter anti-pollutant chemicals over the elephant carcasses, which are currently trapped in the water by large boulders. Access to retrieve the carcasses is limited due to the difficult terrain.
Concern was raised after the water started to smell bad, with officials from Nakhon Nayok province conducting constant quality tests on the reservoir’s water supply. The reservoir is filled by water from the creek and Khlong Ton Sai and the province relies on it as a primary water source.
Efforts to remove all the elephant carcasses from the water have been hampered after they became trapped by rocks, with officials only managing to remove three so far.
A large net has been used to trap the elephant bodies and prevent them being carried further downstream, but rising water levels has meant the recovery operation has had to be temporarily suspended. Officials have been stationed to monitor the carcasses.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Crime
Over 100 million baht worth of assets seized from Thai drug dealers
The homes of three alleged drug traffickers have been raided in a joint operation between Thai police and the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Thai Residents reports that two of the alleged drug traffickers are women and the raids took place in Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi and Sukothai provinces.
It’s understood that more than 100 million baht worth of assets has been seized, 6 million of which was in cold hard cash. Officers also confiscated nine cars, four motorbikes, ten watches, gold, and sixteen bank books showing 25 million baht between them.
The DEA’s role in Thailand is to support the Thai government’s anti-narcotics drive while working to track down those responsible for trafficking illegal drugs to the US and other countries. It has three Thai offices, located in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and Udon Thani in the north-east, which also coordinate DEA operations in Laos and Cambodia.
These latest raids are reported to be the largest such operation this year.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 things to do in Phuket when it rains (2019)
Top 10 scams in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 spas and massages in Phuket
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
So you’re moving to Vietnam?
Immigration overhaul – TM6 disappearing and TM30 App being launched
14% of condos around Bangkok are empty – good time to buy
Voice TV report paints grim picture of Thailand’s tourism problems
Indonesia’s President Jokowi says he is “embarrassed” by fires
Patong Mayor hands out useless, cheap face-masks
Top 5 reasons why Aussies choose medical tourism in Thailand
Stricter controls and paperwork putting brakes on residential property market
British Instagrammer locked up in “filthy Bangkok cell’ over missing passport pages
Thailand’s changing tourist demographic – the Indians
Soi Dog assisting displaced animals in flood-ravaged north east Thailand
Opinion: Retirees and medical insurance in Thailand
Indian tourist numbers to Thailand steadily climbing
Future Forward’s Thanathorn in court over alleged media share holdings
Royal Barge Procession on Bangkok’s Chao Phraya postponed to December 12
Local investor sentiment dampened by Brexit woes and slump in Chinese economy
Study shows most Thai people live hand to mouth
BTS thief and credit card skimmers arrested in Bangkok
Her Royal Highness Princess Sirindhorn hospitalised for infection
Convicted human traffickers ignore 99% of court orders in Thailand
Jump in national park visitor numbers as ‘winter’ arrives in northern Thailand
Now you see him, now you don’t… Patong Police hunt foreigner over $30k theft
Twin TAT campaigns will boost domestic travel
Thailand resume free trade talks with EU, reducing reliance on China
Powerful 6.4 earthquake kills five in the Philippines
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5
คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1
Paramount เตรียมรีเมค FACE/OFF หนังบู๊ระดับตำนาน
ประยุทธ์ โต้ รัฐบาลไหนก็มีตำหนิทั้งนั้น “ถึงเวลาก็อ้างอย่างที่ผมอ้าง”
อารัมภบท รักฉุดใจนายฉุกเฉิน My ambulance ตอนแรก 6 กันยานี้
วอลเลย์บอลหญิงชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019 โฉมหน้า 4 ทีมตัดเชือกรอบรอง
Trending
- Thai Life2 days ago
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
- Thailand2 days ago
Top 5 reasons why Aussies choose medical tourism in Thailand
- Opinion4 days ago
Buddhists call for boycott of Hilton & Waldorf Astoria Hotels with the opening of Siddhartha Lounge
- Bangkok4 days ago
The world’s fastest growing tourist destinations
- Road deaths4 days ago
Thailand road toll: 554 dead this month, 11,462 this year
- Environment4 days ago
Thailand’s swift response to the ‘fall armyworm’ pest
- Expats4 days ago
“Auf Wiedersehen” to overstaying German on Koh Samui
- Expats3 days ago
Thai app will ease expat immigration woes and make 90 day reporting simple