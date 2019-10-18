Soi Dog assisting displaced animals in flood-ravaged north east Thailand | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Fox News

The record flooding in September in the province of Ubon Ratchathani, north east Thailand, lead to the destruction of many homes, the fleeing of hundreds of people to safe areas and the subsequent leaving behind of many owned pets, as well as the displacement of a large number of stray animals who live in the area.

The Soi Dog Foundation has cooperated with the Department of Livestock Development in Ubon Ratchatani to help both the domestic and stray animals affected by the floods.

Focusing on their well-being, especially dogs, the foundation joined the campaign to raise help using the #SaveUbon hashtag with Facebook fan page posts, and supported with the donation of 10.8 tonnes of dog and cat food, and 5 bamboo pavilions for stray dogs stranded in an open space without protection from the sun at the area of ​​Tha Kok Hae temple, Muang District. There are still many dogs that need to be taken care of.

Soi Dog has also provided a mobile sterilisation clinic to neuter and vaccinate these dogs from both Muang and Warin Chamrap districts throughout October.

Together with Chomromkhonraksard Ubon (Ubon Animal Lovers Club), Soi Dog is also helping to find owners of the dogs that became lost during the flooding. The foundation had moved 60 dogs to house of Ms.Orathai Saisena, an Ubon Ratchatani woman who has a history of helping stray dogs around the town by providing temporary shelter at her home, including many dogs in the area which were scattered after the floodwater receded.

Right now, Soi Dog and the Ubon Animal Lovers Club are coordinating to help reunite owners and pets.

