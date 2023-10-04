Severe weather warning issued for Thailand: Heavy rain forecast across 44 provinces including 80% of Bangkok

Photo: Freepik

Thailand Meteorological Department (TMD) issued a severe weather warning for heavy rainfall across 44 provinces, including an 80% area of Bangkok. The public is advised to remain alert for sudden flash floods and forest runoff, particularly in low-lying and mountainous regions close to waterways.

This severe weather warning comes due to the Monsoon trough passing over the central, lower northeastern, and eastern parts of the country, moving into a low-pressure area along the central Vietnamese coast.

Coupled with the southwestern monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, these conditions have resulted in severe weather warnings.

The TMD advised residents in the affected areas to be wary of accumulated rainfall that could potentially trigger flash floods and forest runoff, particularly in hillside areas near waterways and low-lying regions.

Extra precautions should be taken when travelling through areas with thunderstorms, and open areas, beneath large trees, and weak advertising signs should be avoided.

For the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, waves are expected to reach heights of 1 to 2 metres, with areas experiencing thunderstorms seeing waves higher than 2 metres. Mariners are advised to proceed with caution and avoid areas affected by thunderstorms.

Weather forecast for Thailand

In the north, there are thunderstorms in 30% of the area, primarily in Mae Hong Son, Tak, Phitsanulok, Kamphaeng Phet, and Phichit provinces.

The temperature ranges from 24 to 26 degrees Celsius at the lowest and 34 to 36 degrees Celsius at the highest with variable wind speeds of 5 to 15 km/h.

The lower northeastern region has thunderstorms in 40% of the area with heavy rain in some places, particularly in Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani provinces.

The temperature ranges from 23 to 25 degrees Celsius at the lowest and 32 to 35 degrees Celsius at the highest with variable wind speeds of 10 to 25 km/h.

In the central region, there are thunderstorms in 60% of the area with heavy rain in some places, particularly in Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon provinces.

The temperature ranges from 25 to 26 degrees Celsius at the lowest and 34 to 35 degrees Celsius at the highest with southwestern winds at speeds of 10 to 20 km/h.

Thunderstorms and Heavy Rain

The eastern region has thunderstorms in 80% of the area with heavy to very heavy rain in some places, particularly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Sa Kaeo, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat provinces.

The temperature ranges from 24 to 25 degrees Celsius at the lowest and 28 to 32 degrees Celsius at the highest with variable wind speeds of 15 to 35 km/h. At sea, waves are expected to reach heights of 1 to 2 metres, with areas experiencing thunderstorms seeing waves higher than 2 metres.

The southern region (east coast) has thunderstorms in 60% of the area with heavy rain in some places, particularly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat provinces.

The temperature ranges from 24 to 26 degrees Celsius at the lowest and 32 to 34 degrees Celsius at the highest with variable wind speeds of 15 to 35 km/h. At sea, waves are expected to reach heights of 1 to 2 metres, with areas experiencing thunderstorms seeing waves higher than 2 metres.

The southern region (west coast) has thunderstorms in 70% of the area with heavy rain in some places, particularly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun provinces.

The temperature ranges from 24 to 25 degrees Celsius at the lowest and 29 to 32 degrees Celsius at the highest with southwestern winds at speeds of 15 to 35 km/h. At sea, waves are expected to reach heights of 1 to 2 metres, with areas experiencing thunderstorms seeing waves higher than 2 metres.

Bangkok and its vicinity have thunderstorms in 80% of the area with heavy to very heavy rain in some places. The temperature ranges from 24 to 25 degrees Celsius at the lowest and 33 to 35 degrees Celsius at the highest with southwestern winds at speeds of 10 to 20 km/h.

