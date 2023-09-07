Severe weather warning for 56 Thai provinces as heavy rain and flash floods loom

Picture courtesy of Luka Vovk, Unsplash.

A severe weather warning has been issued by the Thai Meteorological Department today, warning 56 provinces against heavy thunderstorms. The northeast region, accounting for 80% of the area, is expected to face the brunt of the downpour. Bangkok, too, is under a warning to prepare for potential flash floods and runoff.

This alert comes in response to a strong monsoon trough passing through the northern and northeastern upper parts, moving into a low-pressure depression in the Gulf of Tonkin. This, combined with the medium-strength southwest monsoon, covers the Andaman Sea, central, eastern, and southern regions, including the Gulf of Thailand.

Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are expected to be approximately 2 metres high, while the lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand may see waves between 1 to 2 metres high. Areas with thunderstorms could face waves higher than 2 metres. Boat operators are advised to navigate with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, tropical storm YUN-YEUNG is in the Pacific Ocean and is expected to approach the eastern coast of Japan from tomorrow through to Saturday, September 9. This storm will not affect Thailand’s weather, but travellers to the region should monitor the weather closely, reported KhaoSod.

Weather predictions for Thailand from 6am today until 6am tomorrow suggest that the northern region will experience thunderstorms over 70% of its area, with some areas facing heavy rain mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Lamphun, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Sukhothai, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun.

The northeast will see thunderstorms over 80% of its area, with some areas receiving heavy to very heavy rain mostly in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, and Sisaket.

The central region will experience thunderstorms over 40% of its area, mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Lopburi, Saraburi, and Kanchanaburi. The eastern region will encounter thunderstorms over 60% of its area, mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat.

In the south, the eastern coast will experience thunderstorms over 40% of its area, mostly in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat.

The western coast will experience thunderstorms over 20% of its area, primarily in Ranong and Phang Nga. Bangkok and its vicinity will see thunderstorms over 40% of its area.

Follow us on :













The public is urged to remain vigilant during this period, particularly in areas prone to flash floods and runoff, especially hilly areas near waterways and low-lying areas.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.