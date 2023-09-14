Rain reigns: Severe weather warning blankets 43 Thai provinces with flood fear

Picture courtesy of Ryan, Unsplash.

The Thai Meteorological Department issued a severe weather warning for 43 provinces in Thailand, with heavy continuous rain, affecting 80% of the area in the north and northeast regions, including Bangkok. This sudden rainfall could potentially cause flash flooding and forest runoffs.

The storm is caused by a strong monsoon trough passing through Myanmar, the upper part of northern Thailand, and the upper part of Laos, entering a low-pressure area in the upper part of Vietnam and the Gulf of Tonkin.

This weather pattern will result in heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas of the northern, northeastern, central and eastern regions. Citizens in these areas are urged to be cautious of dangers from heavy rainfall and accumulated rain, which could lead to sudden flash floods and forest runoffs, especially in areas near slopes, waterways, and lowland areas. Extra caution should also be taken when travelling through areas with thunderstorms during this period.

The northern part of the Andaman Sea and the upper part of the Gulf of Thailand have waves of 1-2 metres high. In areas with thunderstorms, the waves could be over 2 metres high. Boat operators in these areas are advised to navigate with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms, reported KhaoSod.

The weather forecast for Thailand from 6am today to 6am tomorrow suggests heavy thunderstorms covering 80% of the northern region, with some areas experiencing heavy to very heavy rainfall, particularly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampoon, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun provinces. The minimum temperature is 23-25 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is 29-32 degrees Celsius. The southwestern wind has a speed of 10-20 kilometres per hour.

The northeast region will also experience thunderstorms covering 80% of the area with heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas, particularly in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, and Ubon Ratchathani provinces. The minimum temperature is 23-25 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is 28-32 degrees Celsius. The southwestern wind has a speed of 10-25 kilometres per hour.

Meanwhile, the central and eastern regions will see thunderstorms covering 70% of the area with heavy rainfall in some areas. The minimum temperature is 23-27 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is 28-33 degrees Celsius. The southwestern wind has a speed of 10-35 kilometres per hour. Waves in the sea are 1-2 metres high. In areas with thunderstorms, waves could be over 2 metres high.

Bangkok and its vicinity will see thunderstorms covering 70% of the area. The minimum temperature is 26-27 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is 31-34 degrees Celsius. The southwestern wind has a speed of 10-25 kilometres per hour.

