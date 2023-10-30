Severe weather warning for 37 provinces as Bangkok braces for heavy rain

Photo: Istock.

The Thailand Meteorological Department (TMD) today issued a severe weather warning to 37 provinces, cautioning about continuous heavy rainfall and strong winds that could affect 70% of the area. The capital city, Bangkok, is expected to face the full brunt of this weather onslaught.

The TMD predicts that a new wave of high atmospheric pressure or cold air mass will spread over Vietnam and northern Laos, and will cover northern Thailand today. East and south-east winds are anticipated to bring moisture over Thailand.

These conditions are expected to result in thunderstorms and strong winds across the country, with some areas experiencing heavy rainfall.

The public is urged to be cautious of the dangers from strong winds and heavy rainfall, including sudden flash floods and forest runoff, especially in mountainous areas near waterways and low-lying areas.

Precautions should also be taken when travelling through areas experiencing thunderstorms. For the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand, waves are expected to be about 1 metre high, and in thunderstorm-prone areas, waves may exceed 2 metres. Mariners are advised to navigate with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms.

Severe weather warning

In the north, 60% of the area will experience thunderstorms, with heavy rainfall and strong winds in some areas, particularly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lampoon, Lampang, Nan, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun.

Temperatures will range from a low of 22 to 24 degrees Celsius to a high of 30 to 32 degrees Celsius. Winds will be from the east with a speed of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

In the northeast, 30% of the area will experience thunderstorms, with heavy rainfall and strong winds in some areas, particularly in Chaiyaphum and Nakhon Ratchasima.

Temperatures will range from a low of 22 to 25 degrees Celsius to a high of 31 to 34 degrees Celsius. Winds will be from the northeast with a speed of 10 to 25 kilometres per hour.

In the central region, 60% of the area will experience thunderstorms, with heavy rainfall and strong winds in some areas, particularly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, and Suphan Buri.

Temperatures will range from a low of 23 to 25 degrees Celsius to a high of 32 to 33 degrees Celsius. Winds will be from the east with a speed of 10 to 25 kilometres per hour.

Thunderstorms, strong winds

In the east, 40% of the area will experience thunderstorms, with heavy rainfall and strong winds in some areas, especially in Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, and Chon Buri. Temperatures will range from a low of 24 to 26 degrees Celsius to a high of 31 to 32 degrees Celsius. Winds will be from the northeast with a speed of 15 to 30 kilometres per hour. The sea will have waves about 1 metre high, and in thunderstorm-prone areas, waves may exceed 2 metres.

In the south (East Coast), 70% of the area will experience thunderstorms, with heavy rainfall in some areas, particularly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, and Narathiwat.

Temperatures will range from a low of 23 to 25 degrees Celsius to a high of 30 to 33 degrees Celsius. Winds will be from the east with a speed of 15 to 30 kilometres per hour. The sea will have waves about 1 metre high, and in thunderstorm-prone areas, waves may exceed 2 metres reported KhaoSod.

In the south (West Coast), 70% of the area will experience thunderstorms, with heavy rainfall in some areas, particularly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. Temperatures will range from a low of 23 to 25 degrees Celsius to a high of 31 to 33 degrees Celsius. Winds will be from the east with a speed of 15 to 30 kilometres per hour. The sea will have waves about 1 metre high, and in thunderstorm-prone areas, waves may exceed 2 metres.

In Bangkok and its vicinity, 70% of the area will experience thunderstorms, with some areas experiencing strong winds. Temperatures will range from a low of 25 to 26 degrees Celsius to a high of 31 to 33 degrees Celsius. Winds will be from the east with a speed of 10 to 25 kilometres per hour as indicated by the severe weather warning.

