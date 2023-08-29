Severe storms to hit Kanchanaburi: flash floods, forest runoff risks

Image via Khaosod

Kanchanaburi is on high alert for severe storms, with the local authorities warning of the risk of flash floods and forest runoff in two districts. The announcement, made by acting governor, Ronnapop Wiangsima, comes after the Thai Meteorological Department issued a strong storm warning.

This warning is in effect from today until September 3, affecting Thong Pha Phum and Sangkhla Buri districts.

According to the Thai Meteorological Department’s announcement, a powerful storm will sweep across the northern, north-eastern and central parts of the country. This, coupled with the southwestern monsoon that’s covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand will intensify, resulting in an increase in rainfall and heavy downpours in some areas.

The situation necessitates vigilance against sudden flooding, forest runoff, and inundation, particularly in Kanchanaburi province where storms could become intense over the next few days.

To prepare and minimise the impact, the local populace has been advised to stay informed about the weather conditions and news from the government. All levels of disaster prevention and mitigation departments and relevant agencies are tasked with closely monitoring and assessing potential situations that may harm the public.

They are specifically focusing on areas susceptible to heavy rainfall or accumulated rain throughout Kanchanaburi, where storms might trigger natural disasters, notably in natural tourist spots such as waterfalls and through caves.

Should heavy rainfall occur, posing risks of calamities, the authorities must promptly warn the public in the area to be prepared for the situation. They must prepare resources, disaster machinery, and contingency plans, along with assigning officials to monitor the risk areas round-the-clock.

In areas of Kanchanaburi with flooding situations, caution against the danger from electric shocks must be exercised, and in cases of risk, electricity must be immediately cut off during severe storms.

Public awareness will be promoted through official communication channels like social media, community radio, and village broadcast towers. A network of agencies, volunteers, and private sectors will be coordinated to monitor risks from sudden flooding, forest runoff, and inundation.

In the event of encountering or being affected by a disaster and needing help, the public can report incidents via the 1784 hotline or through Line “DDPM Report Incident 1784” by adding Line ID@1784DDPM, round-the-clock.

Initial assistance reports must be given to the Kanchanaburi Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office immediately at telephone number 034-515998, fax 034-516795 to report to the commanders.

