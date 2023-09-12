Severe rainfall in Nakhon Ratchasima cripples jasmine crops

Photo: KhaoSod

Heavy rainfall in Nakhon Ratchasima has severely damaged the region’s jasmine flower crops, causing distress for local farmers. The impact of the rainfall has led to a shortage in the market, pushing prices up significantly as demand from customers increases.

Today, reporters visited a jasmine field in Non Sung district, Nakhon Ratchasima, where they discovered the considerable damage inflicted on the blossoms due to the almost daily rainfall. Most farmers in the area have been adversely affected, with their jasmine crops rotting and suffering significant damage.

One such farmer, 80 year old Jamlong Khamnok, from Thaprasat, Non Sung, who grows jasmine on approximately one rai of land, reported a drastic drop in his yield. Prior to the heavy rain, he was able to harvest 9 to 12 kilograms of flowers per day. However, the continuous rainfall over several days has resulted in a dramatic decrease in yield, with only one kilogram of jasmine flowers produced daily over the past two to three days, reported KhaoSod.

“Most of the flowers either don’t bloom or grow slowly and rot, turning purple.”

This has put a significant strain on the farmers, especially with the rising prices in the local markets. Previously, the price was 200 baht per kilogram; now, due to the shortage and increased demand, the price has multiplied.

The farmers usually sell a portion of their jasmine flowers at the Nakhon Ratchasima city market and use the remainder to make jasmine garlands for sale. However, the continuous rainfall has resulted in a near absence of jasmine flowers, causing a ripple effect on the market supply and price.

Heavy rainfall in Thailand has raised significant troubles and dangers around the country. The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued a warning today for severe thunderstorms across 41 provinces today.

While Bangkok can expect heavy rain, the northern and northeastern regions are expected to be the hardest hit, with 80% of these areas expected to experience heavy rainfall. This downpour may lead to sudden flooding, posing danger to residents, particularly those residing in mountainous areas, near water flow paths and in low-lying areas.

