Rise in temperature forecasted for Thailand’s northern regions

Photo via Freepik

Thailand’s Meteorological Department forecasted a rise in temperature by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius in the northern and northeastern regions. Along with cool weather, fog is expected in the morning. There are warnings for heavy rain in the four southern provinces.

The high-pressure area or cold mass covering Thailand and the South China Sea is weakening. This change is leading to an increase in temperature across the country, accompanied by morning fog. The northern and northeastern regions will continue to experience cool to cold weather. The public in the upper part of the country is advised to take care of their health due to changing weather conditions and be cautious while travelling through foggy areas.

The moderate northeastern monsoon prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand and the South continues to cause heavy rainfall in some areas of the lower South. Those living in the lower South are advised to beware of dangers from heavy and accumulated rain, leading to flash floods, especially in mountainous areas near watercourses and in low-lying areas. Winds in the Gulf of Thailand are moderate, with waves in the lower Gulf about 2 metres high. In areas with thunderstorms, waves are more than 2 metres high. The Andaman Sea has waves 1 to 2 metres high, with waves more than 2 metres high in areas with thunderstorms.

The current dust conditions: The upper part of Thailand tends to have an increase in dust particle/smog accumulation due to weakening winds and moderate air ventilation, reports Sanook.

Weather forecast for Thailand from 6am today to 6am tomorrow:

In the North, the weather is cool to cold with morning fog, and the temperature will slightly increase. The minimum temperature is 13 to 19 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is 29 to 34 degrees Celsius. The top of the mountain is cold to very cold with a minimum temperature of 6 to 13 degrees Celsius. Winds are from the northeast, with a speed of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

In the Northeast, the weather is cool to cold with morning fog, and the temperature will increase 1 to 2 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature is 13 to 21 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is 31 to 34 degrees Celsius. The top of the mountain is cold to very cold with a minimum temperature of 9 to 13 degrees Celsius. Winds are from the northeast, with a speed of 10 to 25 kilometres per hour.

In the Central region, the weather is cool with morning fog, and the temperature will slightly increase. The minimum temperature is 20 to 21 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is 31 to 34 degrees Celsius. Winds are from the northeast, with a speed of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

In the East, the weather is cool with morning fog, and the temperature will increase 1 to 2 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature is 19 to 23 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is 33 to 35 degrees Celsius. Winds are from the northeast, with a speed of 15 to 35 kilometres per hour. The sea has waves 1 to 2 metres high, with waves more than 2 metres high in areas with thunderstorms.

In the South (east coast), the upper part of the region will be cool in the morning, and the temperature will increase 1 to 2 degrees Celsius. The lower part of the region will have thunderstorms, 60% of the area, and heavy rain in some areas in the provinces of Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. The minimum temperature is 22 to 25 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is 29 to 33 degrees Celsius. Winds are from the northeast, with a speed of 15 to 35 kilometres per hour. The sea has waves 1 to 2 metres high, with waves more than 2 metres high in areas with thunderstorms.

In the South (west coast), there will be thunderstorms, 20% of the area, mostly in the provinces of Trang and Satun. The minimum temperature is 22 to 27 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is 31 to 34 degrees Celsius. Winds are from the northeast, with a speed of 15 to 35 kilometres per hour. The sea has waves 1 to 2 metres high, with waves more than 2 metres high in areas with thunderstorms.

Follow us on :













In Bangkok and its vicinity, the weather is cool with morning fog, and the temperature will slightly increase. The minimum temperature is 22 to 25 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is 32 to 35 degrees Celsius. Winds are from the northeast, with a speed of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

In related news, Flood disaster in Narathiwat province affects 158,000 people.