Pollution Control Department issues “red alert” for the North | The Thaiger

Weather
Pollution Control Department issues “red alert” for the North
A “red alert” is in effect for northern Thailand today: The Pollution Control Department warns that unsafe levels of PM2.5 pollution have been recorded in several areas, including Mae Hong Son, Chiang Rai, Phayao and Chiang Mai.
PM2.5 is particulate matter suspended in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 microns, which is about 3% the diameter of a human hair. The particles are so small they can only be detected using an electron microscope. Monitoring stations recorded levels of PM2.5 dust above the government’s safe threshold of 50 microgams per cubic metre (µg/m3) in many provinces of northern Thailand, with levels of PM2.5 measuring between 51 to 101 µg/m3.
Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has also forecast temperatures to drop in the North from today until Thursday. The northeastern region will see the mercury down 4-6°C, while those in the northern, central and eastern regions can look for a drop of 3°C.
The Pollution Control Department says the problem of forest fires and smog caused by outdoor burning still persists. Outdoor burning is prohibited in both open and forest areas in northern Thailand. Those who spot forest fires caused by outdoor burning should report the situation via the hotline 1362.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai TimesKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand
Cooler weather in north, cloud and possible rain in south
The TMD (Thailand Meteorological Department) says that another high-pressure system originating in China is covering Thailand’s north-east and affecting weather in the South China Sea, while weak easterly winds continue to prevail across the Gulf of Thailand.
The forecast is that cool to cold conditions will prevails in the mornings across the North and the Northeast. Temperatures in the North are likely to fall up to 2-4 degrees C in the North and 1-2°C in the Northeast, the Central and the East regions.
The southern areas of Thailand are likely to see more cloud with a chance of rain, especially tomorrow.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows…
Northern region: Cool to cold weather in the morning; temperature lows of 13-19°C and highs of 32-37°C; temperature likely to drop to 4-14°C on hilltops.
Northeastern region: Cool weather with strong winds; temperature lows of 15-20°C and highs of 35-37°C; temperature likely to drop to 11-15°C on hilltops.
Central region: Partly cloudy and cool weather in the morning; temperature lows of 18-22°C, highs of 36-37°C. Eastern region: Partly cloudy; temperature lows of 21-26°C, highs of 32-37°C; waves a metre high.
Southern region (east coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10% of the area; lows of 20-24°C, highs of 31-35°C; waves a metre high.
Southern region (west coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10% of the area; temperature lows of 21-26°C, highs of 33-36°C; waves 1-2 metres high. Bangkok and surrounding areas: Partly cloudy; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 34-37°C.
Bangkok’s forecast over the next five days…
Chiang Mai’s forecast over the next five days…
Phuket’s forecast over the next five days…
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Weather
Most of northern Thailand to get cooler
Thailand’s weather department says a westerly trough is moving through the North to the Northeast, and Laos, while the high-pressure system across the Northeast and the South China Sea remains weak. Weather will be cool to cold in the North, with a drop in temperatures of 1-3°C. The Northeast will see temperatures rise, meaning morning fog and isolated light rain, while central and eastern regions will see scattered thundershowers.
Weakening easterly winds across the Gulf of Thailand will bring less rain in the South and weak waves in the Gulf. From Nakhon Si Thammarat southward, waves are about 2 metres high, slightly higher during thundershowers. Thailand’s Meteorological Department today warned all ships to proceed with caution.
The forecast for the next 24 hours:
Northern region: Cool to cold, with lows of 10-22°C and highs of 34-37°C. Temperatures will likely to drop to 3-12°C on hilltops.
Northeastern region: Cool with fog in the morning, isolated rains, lows of 21-24°C and highs of 34-37°C. Temperatures will drop to 9-15°C on hilltops.
Central region: Cloudy with fog in the morning; lows of 23-25°C, highs of 35-38°C.
Eastern region: Cloudy with thundershowers in 10% of the area; lows of 22-26°C, highs of 32-37°C; waves of 1-2 metres.
Southern region (east coast): Cloudy with thundershowers in 30% of the area; lows of 23-25°C, highs of 29-35°C; waves 2-3 metres high.
Southern region (west coast): Cloudy with thundershowers in 10% of the area; lows of 23-26°C, highs of 34-37°C; waves of 1-2 metres.
Greater Bangkok: Mostly cloudy with fog in the morning; lows of 24-26°C, highs of 35-37°C.
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Northern Thailand
Northern Thailand warned to brace for stormy weather
Thunderstorms and high winds are forecast for Thailand’s North and Northeast. The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) is warning northern and northeastern provinces to brace for stormy weather from tomorrow to Thursday.
DDPM director-general Monton Sudprasert said yesterday that high pressure from China and strong winds from the west will create thunderstorms, high winds and harsh weather.
Provinces expected to be hit include Chiang Rai; Chiang Mai; Mae Hong Son; Lamphun; Lampang; Phayao, Phrae; Nan; Tak; Sukhothai; Uttaradit; Phitsanulok and Kamphaeng Phet. Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom and Mukdahan will also be affected.
Monton added that officials are closely monitoring the danger from storms and strong waves in the South, especially in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Pattani and Narathiwat, and warned people to beware of strong winds knocking down unstable structures.
The warnings come as the level of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) in Bangkok yesterday was found to be within Thailand’s “safe” limit. While the level during the day, the figure at around noon remained at between 20 and 47 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m³), well within the Pollution Control Department’s standard of 50µg/m³. Smog in other provinces remained bad, especially in the North.
Monton says the minister of the interior has told his department to monitor the situation closely. Nine provinces in the North have been declared “no burn” zones until at least the end of April. Local authorities have also been told to increase penalties against violators of the ban on outdoor fires.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai TimesKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand is making you fat
Makha Bucha Day – Why does Thailand have a public holiday?
No alcohol sales today – Makha Bucha Day
Suspected British Coronavirus patient, confirmed NOT to have the virus – UPDATE
Coronavirus v SARS, a quick comparison
The rise of the e-bicycle in Thailand, a bit of motorised assistance
40-love. Police track down porn producers at a Bangkok university tennis court
Coronavirus UPDATE: 2,700+ infected, 80 dead, 8 cases in Thailand
Coronavirus UPDATE: 107 dead, more cases in Singapore and 1 in Cambodia
Doctors advise good hygiene as the best protection against coronavirus
Coronavirus UPDATE: 15 Chinese cities are now in lockdown
Coronavirus UPDATE: More Chinese cities restrict travel, Thailand checking land borders
Top 10 islands to visit in Thailand (2020)
Coronavirus – six new cases confirmed in Thailand
Thailand’s PM2.5 micron elephant in the room – OPINION
National park staff scramble to prevent more wildfires as dry season approaches
Chiang Mai blanketed in smoke as fires burn around the province
Public Health Ministry urges Thais to delay visits to Japan, Singapore
Pollution Control Department issues “red alert” for the North
World travel suffers as coronavirus outbreak drags on
The Great Hong Kong Toilet Roll Heist of 2020
Thai government ponders nine day Songkran holiday
Four people arrested after posting fake news about coronavirus
German man dead after jumping from Pattaya condo, refusing medical assistance
US evacuates citizens from Japan virus ship as China death passes 1700
Chon Buri sugarcane vendor dragged behind motorbike after thief steals his phone
Countdown to reopening – contracts awards for new Maya Bay infrastructure
Wildfire damages over 2000 rai in national park
General Motors pulling out of Thailand
New coronavirus case brings Thailand total to 35
ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 15 ก.พ.
ผลการแข่งขันวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 สัปดาห์ที่ 4 -ตารางคะแนน
อัปเดตข่าวกราดยิงโคราช ทหารคลั่ง ฆ่าแล้ว 17 ศพ
Bibi does Bangla – What is the Thai girl experience with foreign boyfriends?
Do Thai women prefer ‘farang’ or Thai men? And why?
หนุ่มฝรั่งกับหนุ่มไทย สาวไทยชอบแบบไหนมากกว่า
ขออีก 10 นัดพังสถิติ ! ไฮไลท์ วูล์ฟ 1-2 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่กดชัย-มาเน่เจ็บหนัก
เมย์ผ่านสบาย-ชายไทยตัดกันเอง ! 23 ม.ค. ผลแบดมินตัน รอบสอง (R16) – Thailand Masters 2020 มีคลิป
ถ่ายทอดสด แบดมินตัน: วิว กุลวุฒิ VS SOONG Joo Ven – 23 ม.ค. รอบสอง (R16) Thailand Masters 2020
ชมวินาทีพบทอง ซ่อนใต้หลังคาบ้านพ่อแม่ ผอ.กอล์ฟ โกหกทิ้งน้ำ
กุนยิงเซฟสามแต้ม ! ไฮไลท์ เชฟยู 0-1 แมนซิตี้, เชซุส บอกโทษอีกแล้ว
ไม่ถึง 15 นาทีมีสกอร์ ! คลิป: ฟาน ไดจค์ โขกเต็มหัวให้ ลิเวอร์พูล ออกนำ แมนยู 1-0
แฟนหงส์ยิ้มกริ่ม ! ไฮไลท์ แมนซิตี้ 2-2 คริสตัล พาเลซ, ซาฮา ตัวแสบยิงเจ๊า
เฮย์เด้น เป็นฮีโร่ซัดชัย ! ไฮไลท์ นิวคาสเซิล 1-0 เชลซี, สิงห์หงอย โดนทดเจ็บ
สบาย สบาย ! คลิปไฮไลท์: เมย์ รัชนก ชนะ Michelle LI 2-0 เกม Indonesia Masters 2020 (QF)
Trending
- Bangkok4 days ago
UPDATE: Shooter arrested. Shots fired around Chulalongkorn University this morning
- Thailand2 days ago
“Tourist arrivals to plunge 50% in first half of 2020” – Thai Tourism Minister
- Coronavirus4 days ago
Coronavirus UPDATE: Vietnam village quarantined, worldwide cases reach 64,448
- Property2 days ago
Tips when buying a vacation home in Thailand
- Chiang Rai2 days ago
Heroin smuggler busted in Chiang Rai
- Events4 days ago
Phuket’s Laguna launches Singha “Obstacle Trail Run”
- Crime4 days ago
Drunken Petchabun man burns down his house after girlfriend leaves him for drinking
- Entertainment3 days ago
‘Leaving Thailand’ – From Phuket with love and heartaches