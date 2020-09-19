Weather
Strong wind and waves this morning closes Phuket’s beaches, one swimmer rescued
Phuket’s Rawai Mayor, Aroon Solos, ordered all beaches in the area to close after a foreigner was rescued this morning after being unable to make it back to shore. The foreigner was swimming off Ao Sane beach, just north of the popular Nai Harn Beach, when lifeguards were sent out to help bring him back to shore. The recent weather has been partly attributed to Tropical Storm Noul as other beaches areas around Patong have been closed since Friday.
Mayor Aroon ordered both the Nai Harn and Ya Nui beaches closed until further notice.
Noul crossed over the Vietnamese coastline in the early hours of Friday morning and tracked westwards into Laos, then Thailand’s north east, dragging in moisture from the Indian Ocean and intensifying the south-west monsoon.
The Chief of the Cherngtalay Tambon says that, once weather is more stable, the island’s beaches will reopen.
Officials are also warning road travellers to drive carefully after a car reportedly flipped over yesterday during wet conditions. The Thai Meteorological Department has also re-issued a weather warning today, saying that Noul has been now downgraded from a Category 3 tropical storm to a tropical depression.
The remnants of Noul currently sit over the Kancanaburi province after surging through Thailand’s north eastern and central provinces earlier today.
“Strong wind waves are likely in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. In the upper portion of both seas, the waves will be likely 2-4 meters high and more than 4 meters high in thundershowers. In the lower portion, the waves will be likely about 2 meters and in thundershower areas more than 3 meters high. All ships keep ashore through 20 September.”
SOURCE: The Phuket NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket hotels fighting for their lives as domestic tourism fails to support the island
In the wake of last weekend’s ministerial talkfest and discussions with local industry players on the island, Bill Barnett paints a bleak picture of a tourist island in freefall. All the shops, restaurants and hotels can’t remain empty, or merely keep their doors open with a handful of domestic customers, forever. Phuket’s hotel industry is reaching breaking point and drastic economic support from the government will be needed for it to survive the high season. The warning from a slew of industry leaders who fear the island has reached a crucial turning point. In the wake of the controversial “Phuket Model” international […]
Tourism
Thai tourism cavalcade rolls into town to get feedback on Phuket Model
The who’s who of Thai tourism toured Phuket over Saturday and Sunday speaking to local tourism players and local officials about the situation on the island and gather some feedback about the so-called “Phuket model” which had been proposed to open the island to limited tourism from October 1. Ironically, the delegation rolled into town when the island was probably at its busiest since the island’s international airport was closed back in April, due to the 4 day long weekend. To start off, both the head of the Tourism Authority of Thailand and the Tourism and sports minister made it […]
Tourism
Worries remain over government’s “Phuket Model”
As the government has gradually eased Covid-19 restrictions, the tourism sector has high hopes for a good recovery. The resort island province of Phuket is eager to reopen to foreign tourists to help stimulate the local economy, which has been hard hit by the pandemic. The “Phuket Model” has been proposed to reopen the province in October in a “new normal” manner. But the government’s efforts are creating doubt about the health system’s readiness to curb a potential second wave of the virus. It’s expected that foreign tourists will be allowed to visit Thailand from October 1 onward, and about […]
Baby’s corpse found at garbage tip in Pattaya
Strong wind and waves this morning closes Phuket’s beaches, one swimmer rescued
Protesters flood Thammasat University for major anti-government rally
Myanmar reports 15 new Covid-related deaths in the past 24 hours
32 year old recovers in hospital after tiger attack in Pattaya
US accuses Chinese companies of exploitation along the Mekong River
Prosecutors officially indict Boss over 8 year old hit-and-run case
Phuket residents going hungry after local government assistance runs out
Veterinarian arrested for giving beauty treatments
Resort owners take down illegal bungalows in Kanchanaburi national park
‘Noul’ weakens as it pushes through Central Thailand today
Updates on the new Special Tourist Visa | Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
Special Tourist Visa – now officials want you to ‘quarantine’ in your home country before coming to Thailand
The world’s Top 10 languages, spoken by native speakers
Rally to go ahead whilst Thammasat lock their gates to keep the protesters out
Updates on the new Special Tourist Visa | Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
“Thai government refuses to acknowledge the red light economy”
Long stay tourist visas to Thailand announced today – 90 days, renewable
Pattaya hotel chases up Chinese businessmen for 7 million in rent
Long stay tourist visa approved
Heavy rain across Thailand coming this weekend
150 million baht makeover for Bangkok klongs
Global economics report expects Bangkok to have the highest tourist drop
Trials and tribulations 3. Returning to Thailand in the Covid era – on the home straight
Pattaya’s Hollywood Club closes again as it awaits foreign tourists
Malaysia closes main southern checkpoint into Thailand
World Tourism Organisation reports on destinations re-opening to tourists
Phuket police arrest Frenchman for allegedly raping a woman he met on Tinder
Samui charity battles to feed island’s remaining residents
Silom Road tops as the most expensive area to buy land in Bangkok
Heavy rain, big protest tomorrow, special tourist visa | Thailand News Today | September 18
Thailand News Today | Hotels wary, rain on the way | September 17, 2020
Thailand News Today | New visa update, Dengue spike | September 16, 2020
Thailand News Today | Another holiday, Business closures | September 15
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago
Updates on the new Special Tourist Visa | Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
- Thailand4 days ago
Long stay tourist visas to Thailand announced today – 90 days, renewable
- Thailand3 days ago
Heavy rain across Thailand coming this weekend
- Pattaya3 days ago
Pattaya’s Hollywood Club closes again as it awaits foreign tourists
- Crime3 days ago
Phuket police arrest Frenchman for allegedly raping a woman he met on Tinder
- Thailand2 days ago
Tourists on the new Special Tourist Visa will have to arrive on charter flights
- Expats2 days ago
Government tentatively approves visa amendments to bring in more investments
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok motorbike taxi driver rescues 2 year old from ledge