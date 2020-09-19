image
Connect with us

Weather

‘Noul’ weakens as it pushes through Central Thailand today

The Thaiger

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

&#8216;Noul&#8217; weakens as it pushes through Central Thailand today | The Thaiger
PHOTO: tna.mcot.net
    • follow us in feedly

The remnants of Tropical Storm Noul are now situated over Central Thailand after passing over Vietnam’s central coast yesterday morning and then into Laos and north eastern Thailand last night with some high winds and rain preceding the eye of the storm.

Provincial officials warned of flash floods and landslides in northern provinces ahead of the storm. The depression, now continuing to weaken, continue to head westwards through Thailand today. The PM this morning asked officials to be “efficient” in attending to any emergency requests.

The Joint Typhoon Warning Centre this morning reported that ‘Noul’ made landfall on the Vietnamese central coast, just north of Hue, in the early hours of September 18 (Friday, Thai time) and begun to track inland as it slowly started to dissipate and lose strength, whilst dropping heavy rain in its path.

'Noul' weakens as it pushes through Central Thailand today | News by The Thaiger

Thailand’s meteorological department is still warning those in its path to stay on “high alert” this weekend.

“People were strongly advised to stay indoors and avoid sheltering under unstable structures due to strong winds.”

Rain has been heavy ahead of the storm, especially in the north east and eastern regions, with rain expected in many part of the country today. The tropical depression is also dragging moist air from the Indian Ocean, intensifying the south west monsoon and increasing rain in Thailand’s south.

Bangkok’s forecast today is for the rain to continue. Heavier rain is expected in central and western Thailand, and parts of the north.

'Noul' weakens as it pushes through Central Thailand today | News by The Thaiger

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Bangkok

First airplane food cafe, now Thai Airways opens fried dough stand

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

21 hours ago

on

September 18, 2020

By

First airplane food cafe, now Thai Airways opens fried dough stand | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thai Airways

Since not much is happening in the air, Thai Airways is running new business schemes on the ground. For their newest venture, the company opened a deep fried dough street food stand. They say the fried dough with taro custard is an “award winning” recipe. Thai Airways has already opened a pop-up restaurant serving “in flight” food to customers seated in repurposed airplane seats. They also started offering package deals for a lessons on their flight stimulator, touting that it’s the most realistic stimulator in Thailand and is usually used to train pilots. For their new fried dough stand outside […]

Continue Reading

Weather

Heavy rain across the country this weekend – local forecasts

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

September 18, 2020

By

Heavy rain across the country this weekend &#8211; local forecasts | The Thaiger

Heavy rain is expected across much of Thailand over the next few days, mostly as a result of the intensity of a tropical storm crossing into Vietnam today, ‘Noul’, from the South China Sea. The low pressure cell will help intensify the effects of the south west monsoon too. But the remnants of the storm won’t “slam” into Northern Thailand as one news site claimed – rather it will be a lot of rain and increased winds. The storm is expected to cross into Thailand around the Mukdahan province some time early tomorrow, Around the country, Saturday will be the […]

Continue Reading

Protests

Thai PM uses Covid fears to persuade protesters to postpone Saturday rally

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

September 18, 2020

By

Thai PM uses Covid fears to persuade protesters to postpone Saturday rally | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Will Langston

The Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is rolling out his biggest weapon, fear, to try and persuade anti-government protesters to postpone tomorrow’s rally at the Thammasat University Tha Prachan campus. He asked them to consider putting off their plans to hold the rally at least “until the Covid-19 outbreak is over”. In a televised address, he asked Thais to unite in ending the Covid-19 crisis “before focusing on political issues”. PM Prayut has not mentioned ‘Covid’ as an issue before the other student rallies. The rally has been planned for this Saturday with student and anti-government groups demanding amendments to the 2017 […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending