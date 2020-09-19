‘Noul’ weakens as it pushes through Central Thailand today

The remnants of Tropical Storm Noul are now situated over Central Thailand after passing over Vietnam’s central coast yesterday morning and then into Laos and north eastern Thailand last night with some high winds and rain preceding the eye of the storm.

Provincial officials warned of flash floods and landslides in northern provinces ahead of the storm. The depression, now continuing to weaken, continue to head westwards through Thailand today. The PM this morning asked officials to be “efficient” in attending to any emergency requests.

The Joint Typhoon Warning Centre this morning reported that ‘Noul’ made landfall on the Vietnamese central coast, just north of Hue, in the early hours of September 18 (Friday, Thai time) and begun to track inland as it slowly started to dissipate and lose strength, whilst dropping heavy rain in its path.

Thailand’s meteorological department is still warning those in its path to stay on “high alert” this weekend.

“People were strongly advised to stay indoors and avoid sheltering under unstable structures due to strong winds.”

Rain has been heavy ahead of the storm, especially in the north east and eastern regions, with rain expected in many part of the country today. The tropical depression is also dragging moist air from the Indian Ocean, intensifying the south west monsoon and increasing rain in Thailand’s south.

Bangkok’s forecast today is for the rain to continue. Heavier rain is expected in central and western Thailand, and parts of the north.