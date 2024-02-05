Northern Thailand braces for cool weather and thunderstorms

Photo courtesy of iStock

The Meteorological Department of Thailand (TMD) issued a weather alert for the northern part of the country, warning of cool to cold conditions with isolated thunderstorms. The capital, Bangkok, is expected to experience light rain while the country’s upper region faces moderate to high levels of dust particles and smoke haze today (February 5).

In the early hours of the morning, a blanket of fog engulfed the upper parts of Thailand, particularly the northern and northeastern regions, which experienced cool to cold weather. Meanwhile, the lower northeast, the lower central region, and the east were swept by southerly and southeasterly winds, leading to isolated thunderstorms in these areas. Residents are advised to take care of their health due to the changing weather conditions and to exercise caution when travelling through foggy areas.

The easterly and southeasterly winds, which are currently weak, cover the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea, resulting in less rainfall in the southern part of the country, reported KhaoSod.

For the north, the forecast predicts cool to cold weather with morning fog, and temperatures ranging from a low of 12-19 degrees Celsius to a high of 32-38 degrees Celsius. Mountain peaks are expected to experience colder conditions, with possible frost in some areas and temperatures dipping as low as 4-14 degrees Celsius. The westerly winds in this region are estimated to have speeds ranging from five to 15 kilometres per hour.

In the northeast, the weather is also expected to be cool to cold with morning fog. Light rain might occur in some areas, particularly in the lower parts. Minimum temperatures are anticipated to be between 14-24 degrees Celsius and maximum temperatures between 34-37 degrees Celsius. Mountain tops in this region may experience cooler weather with minimum temperatures of 14-17 degrees Celsius. Southeast winds are expected to blow at speeds of five to 15 kilometres per hour.

The central region will see fog in the morning, with minimum temperatures of 21-25 degrees Celsius and maximum temperatures of 35-38 degrees Celsius. The southerly winds are expected to flow at five to 15 kilometres per hour.

In the east, morning fog is predicted with a 10% chance of thunderstorms, particularly in the provinces of Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Temperatures in this region are expected to range from a low of 24-26 degrees Celsius to a high of 34-37 degrees Celsius. Southerly winds will have speeds of 10-30 kilometres per hour, and the sea will have waves less than 1 metre high, but they may rise above 1 metre in areas with thunderstorms.

The southern region (east coast) is expected to have partly cloudy skies with a 10% chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the provinces of Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, and Songkhla. Minimum temperatures will likely range from 22-25 degrees Celsius, with maximum temperatures of 31-36 degrees Celsius. The southeasterly winds will blow at speeds of 10-30 kilometres per hour, and the sea will have waves less than 1 metre high, increasing to above 1 metre in thunderstorm areas.

For the southern region (west coast), partly cloudy skies are forecast, with light rain in some places. Minimum temperatures are anticipated to be between 23-24 degrees Celsius, with maximum temperatures of 33-37 degrees Celsius. Easterly winds will have speeds of 10-30 kilometres per hour, with sea waves less than 1 metre high, but rising above one metre in areas with thunderstorms.

Bangkok and its vicinity will experience morning fog and partly cloudy skies, with light rain in some areas. Minimum temperatures will be between 25-27 degrees Celsius, and maximum temperatures will range from 34-36 degrees Celsius. Southerly winds are expected at five to 15 kilometres per hour.

The TMD cautioned that the upper parts of Thailand will experience cold weather, with sporadic thunderstorms, while Bangkok is expected to see light rain. Stay updated on the Thailand weather news with The Thaiger.