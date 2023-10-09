Heavy rainfall warning: Northern Thailand braced for potential flash floods

Photo: Freepik.

The Thailand Meteorological Department (TMD) issued a warning regarding continuous heavy rainfall affecting 54 provinces, predominantly in the northern region. The department anticipates that 80% of the northern territory will experience heavy downpours, posing a risk of flash floods.

The department’s 24-hour forecast, issued today, suggests a trough of low pressure moving across the northern and lower northeastern provinces. Simultaneously, the southwestern monsoon continues to blow over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand. These conditions are expected to result in heavy rain in parts of the country, particularly in the northern and northeastern regions.

People living in these areas are advised to stay alert to the potential dangers posed by heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall warnings, which could lead to flash floods and forest runoff. This is especially the case for areas on hill slopes, near watercourses, and in low-lying areas. Caution is also advised when travelling through areas with thunderstorms, with advice to avoid staying in open areas, under large trees, and near unstable advertising signs.

At sea, waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are estimated to reach a height of 1 metre. In areas with thunderstorms, waves could exceed 2 metres in height. Boat operators are advised to proceed with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms.

Tropical storm Koinu has weakened to a strong tropical zone and is expected to pass the Paracel Islands from tomorrow to October 11, and then weaken further. This storm does not directly affect Thailand’s weather conditions, but travellers to the affected areas are advised to check the weather conditions before setting off.

The weather forecast for Thailand from 6am today until 6am tomorrow predicts thunderstorms in 80% of the northern region, with heavy to very heavy rain in some areas. The lowest temperature is expected to range between 23 to 25 degrees Celsius and the highest temperature between 30 to 33 degrees Celsius. The wind speed will vary between 5 to 15 kilometres per hour.

The northeastern region will experience thunderstorms in 70% of the area, with heavy to very heavy rain in some areas. The lowest temperature is expected to range between 21 to 24 degrees Celsius and the highest temperature between 30 to 33 degrees Celsius. The wind speed will vary between 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

The central region will experience thunderstorms in 60% of the area and heavy rain in some areas. The lowest temperature is expected to range between 24 to 25 degrees Celsius and the highest temperature between 32 to 33 degrees Celsius. The wind speed will vary between 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

The eastern region will experience thunderstorms in 70% of the area, with heavy rain in some areas. The lowest temperature is expected to range between 23 to 27 degrees Celsius and the highest temperature between 31 to 33 degrees Celsius. The wind will blow from the southwest at a speed of 15 to 30 kilometres per hour. At sea, waves will reach about 1 metre in height, exceeding 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms, reported KhaoSod.

In Bangkok and its vicinity, thunderstorms are expected in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in some parts. The lowest temperature is expected to range between 25 to 26 degrees Celsius and the highest temperature between 32 to 34 degrees Celsius. The wind will blow from the southwest at a speed of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

