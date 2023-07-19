Monsoon forecast triggers flood alerts across Thailand, mariners advised caution

Picture courtesy of vecstock, Freepik

The Thai Meteorological Department forecasted inclement weather for the next 24 hours due to a strong southwesterly monsoon hovering over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand. This has resulted in widespread thunderstorms and scattered heavy rains, particularly in the northeast and central regions of the country. Some areas in the eastern and southern regions are expected to face very heavy downpours.

Residents in these areas are advised to prepare for potential flash floods and fast-running forest runoff, especially in areas near mountain slopes, waterways, and flood-prone zones.

The conditions at sea are unsettling, with waves reaching a height of 2 to 3 metres in the upper part of the Andaman Sea and the Gulf. Where thunderstorms are occurring, wave heights could exceed 3 metres. Mariners are being cautioned to tread with care, avoid thunderstorm areas, and refrain from venturing out in small boats.

Moreover, tropical storm Talim has weakened into a tropical depression in the vicinity of Bắc Kạn province, Vietnam and is moving westwards. This cyclone is expected to further weaken into a low-pressure area in the upper parts of Vietnam, reported Sanook.

Weather forecast for Thailand from midnight today to midnight tomorrow:

In the north, 40% of the area is expected to witness thunderstorms predominantly in the provinces of Mae Hong Son, Tak, Lamphun, Lampang, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun. The lowest temperatures will be 24 to 27 degrees Celsius, and the maximum will be 36 to 38 °C, with winds from the southwesterly direction at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

The northeast expects thunderstorms across 70% of the region and isolated heavy rain in the provinces of Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, Chaiyaphum, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani. Minimum temperatures to be expected are 24 to 26 °C, with the maximum temperature from 32 to 36 °C, with winds from a southwesterly direction at a speed of 10 to 25 kilometres per hour.

The central region will witness thunderstorms in 60% of the region, with isolated heavy rains primarily in Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi provinces. Minimum temperatures will be 25 to 26 °C, with a maximum of 32 to 36 °C, with winds originating from a southwesterly direction at 10 to 30 kilometres per hour.

Eastern Thailand foresees thunderstorms in 80% of the region, with heavy to very heavy rains in some areas primarily in Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi, and Trat provinces. The lowest temperatures will be 26 to 28 °C, with a maximum of 31 to 34 °C, with southwesterly winds blowing at 20 to 40 kilometres per hour. Sea waves are expected to be 2 to 3 metres high and beyond 3 metres in thunderstorm-prone areas.

The southern region’s east coast is predicted to have thunderstorms in 70% of the area, with heavy to very heavy rains in some areas primarily in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, and Nakhon Si Thammarat provinces. The lowest temperatures will range from 24 to 27 °C, with a maximum of 32 to 34 °C, with winds from the southwesterly direction at speeds of 20 to 35 kilometres per hour. Sea waves are expected to be about 2 metres high and more than 2 metres in offshore areas.

The southern region’s west coast can expect thunderstorms in 80% of the area, with heavy to very heavy rains in Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun provinces. The lowest temperatures will range from 23 to 27 °C, with the highest from 28 to 31 °C, with winds from the southwesterly direction at 20 to 40 kilometres per hour. Waves are expected to be 2 to 3 metres high and beyond 3 metres in thunderstorm areas.

Meanwhile, Bangkok and peripherals can anticipate thunderstorms in 30% of the area, with temperatures ranging from 27 to 28 °C at the lowest, and 33 to 35 °C at the highest. Winds from the southwesterly direction at speeds of 10 to 30 kilometres per hour.