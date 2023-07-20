Monsoon causes storm surge across Thailand with high risk of flash floods: 36 provinces on alert

Picture courtesy of Raychel Sanner, Unsplash

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a warning for severe thunderstorms impacting 36 provinces across Thailand due to the monsoons. Citizens are urged to remain alert to the risks of flash floods. The department forecasts such weather patterns to continue for the next 24 hours.

The north and the northeastern regions are experiencing a trough of the monsoon passing over them, moving towards the low-pressure trough along central Vietnam. Accompanied by the relatively vigorous southwestern monsoon prevailing across the Andaman Sea and Thailand, heavy downpours and thunderstorms are predicted across the country.

The current weather conditions have prompted heavy rainfall in several locations. People residing in these areas are advised to be cautious of heavy rain and accumulated rainfall that could potentially lead to sudden floods and runoff, particularly in sloping areas near watercourses and lowlands.

As for the mariners in the Andaman Sea and the upper part of the Gulf of Thailand, waves are expected to heighten to 2 to 3 metres, and in thunderstorm areas could exceed 3 metres. Mariners are advised to navigate with caution and to avoid sailing in storm-prone areas. Small boats in the Andaman Sea and the upper part of the Gulf of Thailand should also refrain from leaving shore during this period, reported KhaoSod.

Weather reports for Thailand from 6am today to 6am tomorrow are as follows:

For the north, thunderstorms are predicted in 60% of the area with some heavy rain in some areas of Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Payao, Uttaradit, Nan, Tak, Pichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun. Temperatures are expected to drop between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius and reach a maximum of 33 and 36 degrees Celsius. Southwesterly winds will prevail with speeds between 10 and 20 kilometres per hour.

Similarly, the northeast region is witnessing thunderstorms in 60% of the area with some heavy rain in some provinces including Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani. The temperature will range between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius and peak at 33 and 36 degrees Celsius. southwesterly winds are expected to prevail at speeds between 10 and 20 kilometres/hour.

In the central region, there will be thunderstorms covering 40% of the area with heavy rain in some areas, especially in the provinces of Kanchanaburi, Lopburi and Saraburi. The lowest and highest temperatures will range between 25 and 27 degrees Celsius and 33 and 37 degrees Celsius respectively. Southwesterly winds will prevail at speeds between 10 and 25 kilometres per hour.

Follow us on :













Bangkok and the vicinity should experienced thunderstorms in up to 40% of the area, leading to a drop in temperature ranging between 27 and 28 degrees Celsius, and a maximum of 33 and 35 degrees Celsius. Southwesterly winds are expected to prevail at speeds between 10 and 30 kilometres per hour.

Lastly, in the south (west coast), thunderstorms are predicted in 80% of the area with heavy rainfall reaching Ranong, Phang-nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. The lowest and highest temperatures will range between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius and 30 and 32 degrees Celsius respectively. Southwesterly winds will prevail at speeds between 20 and 40 kilometres per hour. In these areas, the sea is expected to be quite rough with waves reaching 2 to 3 metres and even exceeding 3 metres in thunderstorm areas.