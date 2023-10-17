Major rainstorm set to pummel Thailand’s south

Photo: Jens Muller/ Unsplash

The Meteorological Department has reported that a major rainstorm is set to hit the southern parts of Thailand today, while light showers are expected to continue in the northern, central regions, and the metropolitan area of Bangkok.

In the next 24 hours, a cool weather mass remains over the northern, northeastern, and central regions. Meanwhile, an equatorial trough is currently crossing the upper south, the Gulf of Thailand, and the eastern part. This, coupled with a depression storm in the central South China Sea and a southeast monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, southern Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, continues to bring thunderstorms to the country.

In the North, 30% of the area will experience a major rainstorm, mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lampoon, and Tak provinces. The lowest temperature will be between 22 to 25 degrees Celsius, with the highest at 31 to 35 degrees Celsius.

The Northeast will see thunderstorms in 10% of its area, primarily in Amnat Charoen, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani provinces. The temperature will range from a low of 21 to 24 degrees Celsius to a high of 31 to 34 degrees Celsius.

For the Central region, 30% of the area, predominantly Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon provinces, will face a major rainstorm. The temperature will vary from a low of 23 to 26 degrees Celsius to a high of 32 to 35 degrees Celsius.

The East will experience thunderstorms in 30% of its area, especially in Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat provinces. The temperature will range from a low of 24 to 27 degrees Celsius to a high of 32 to 35 degrees Celsius. The sea will have waves of about one metre high, and in thunderstorm areas, the waves can reach over two metres.

For the South (east coast), thunderstorms will occur in 70% of the area, with heavy to very heavy rain in some places, particularly in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Pattalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat provinces. The temperature will vary between 23 to 24 degrees Celsius and 30 to 34 degrees Celsius. The sea will have waves of about one metre high, and in thunderstorm areas, the waves can reach over two metres.

For the South (west coast), thunderstorms will occur in 80% of the area, with heavy to very heavy rain in some places, especially in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun provinces. The temperature will range from a low of 23 to 25 degrees Celsius to a high of 29 to 31 degrees Celsius. The sea will have waves of about one metre high, and in thunderstorm areas, the waves can reach over two metres reported KhaoSod.

In Bangkok and its vicinity, 30% of the area will experience thunderstorms. The temperature will range from a low of 25 to 28 degrees Celsius to a high of 32 to 34 degrees Celsius.

