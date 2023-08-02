Major landslide warning for 45 provinces as Thailand braces for heavy rainfall due to tropical storm

Picture courtesy of vecstock, Freepik

Continual rainfall appears to be holding Thailand under its reign. The Thai Meteorology Department (TMD) warned of potential landslides in 45 provinces, including Bangkok. The precipitation accumulation could lead to sudden flooding and running forest water in the northern, eastern, and western southern provinces. Residents in these locations are advised to be cautious, especially around mountainous areas, or near river paths.

According to the TMD, the southwesterly monsoons prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, combined with a monsoon trough are primarily responsible for inclement weather. As the intensity of winds has increased, it has resulted in fairly rough sea conditions over the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf, with wave heights estimated to be 2 to 3 metres. In stormy areas, waves may rise above 3 metres. Boats are cautioned to proceed with caution and to avoid traversing through stormy areas. Small boats in particular have been asked to remain ashore for the coming two days.

The combination of weather patterns is predominantly due to the tropical storm Khanun existing over the Pacific Ocean. It is anticipated to gradually approach southern Okinawa of Japan and Taiwan’s upper region around today and tomorrow. Travellers to these regions are being advised to monitor weather conditions in advance of embarking on their journey, reported KhaoSod.

The weather forecast for Thailand, starting at 6am today and until the same time tomorrow, indicates that the northern region will experience thunderstorms with 70% of the area seeing rainfall, and heavy downpours in certain parts. The weather pattern seems to be covering the provinces of Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, and Phitsanulok.

The north-eastern region also exhibits a possibility of 70% thunderstorms and certain areas may experience heavy to very heavy rain. Extreme weather could affect provinces, such as Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, and Nakhon Phanom.

The central region may encounter thunderstorms with around 40% of the area predicted to be hit by rain, predominantly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Lopburi, Saraburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, and Ratchaburi provinces.

Meanwhile, weather fluctuations are slightly less severe in the eastern part, with only a 60% chance of thunderstorms and certain areas might receive heavy rainfall. Most affected regions would consist of Chanthaburi and Trat provinces. Waves in the sea are expected to be high, from two to three metres, and can exceed three metres during thunderstorms.

In the southern region, the eastern and western coasts remain vulnerable to thunderstorm activities. The Eastern coast might endure rain in about 40% of its area, particularly in Phetchaburi, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat provinces. Conversely, the Western coast might experience thunderstorms in 70% of its area with chances of heavy rain in some parts.

Lastly, for Bangkok and its vicinity, thunderstorms are expected in about 60% of the area. Residents are advised to take the necessary precautions.