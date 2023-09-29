Thai-dal wave: 80% of Thailand soaked as intense rainfall reigns

Photo: Ojoel/ Istock.

Intense rainfall is expected to continue across 49 provinces in Thailand, with a staggering 80% of the area predicted to be affected, including the capital, Bangkok.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued this warning today, urging citizens to be cautious of potential flash floods and landslides, particularly in open areas and under large trees.

A powerful monsoon trough is forecasted to sweep across the lower northern region, upper central region, and the northeastern region, coupled with a rather strong southwestern monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, the central region, the eastern region, the southern region, and the Gulf of Thailand.

This weather pattern will induce intense rainfall in several areas of the northern, northeastern, and central including Bangkok and its vicinity, eastern, and southern regions.

The TMD requested people in these areas prone to intense rainfall be aware of hazards from heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could potentially lead to sudden flash floods and forest runoff. This is especially significant for areas near mountain slopes, waterways, and low-lying areas.

Caution is also advised when travelling through areas experiencing thunderstorms and to avoid staying in open areas, under large trees, and weak billboards.

Strong winds and Thunderstorms

For the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, the winds are fairly strong. The upper Andaman Sea has waves 2-3 metres high and for areas with thunderstorms, waves are more than 3 metres high.

The lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand have waves about 2 metres high and for areas with thunderstorms, waves are more than 2 metres high.

Boaters are advised to proceed with caution and small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should refrain from leaving the shore during this period.

The weather forecast for Thailand from 6am today to 6am tomorrow predicts heavy thunderstorms over 80% of the northern region, with extremely heavy rainfall in certain areas including Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lampang, Sukhothai, Uthai Thani, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun provinces.

The lowest temperature will range between 23 to 24 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature will range between 31 to 32 degrees Celsius. Winds are expected to vary with speeds of 5 to 15 kilometres per hour.

In the northeastern region, 70% of the area is expected to experience thunderstorms with heavy rainfall in some areas, including: Loei, Nong Khai, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Roi Et, Maha Sarakham, Kalasin, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, and Surin provinces.

Thunderstorms

The minimum temperature will be 23 to 24 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature will be 29 to 33 degrees Celsius. Winds will vary with speeds of 10 to 25 km/hr.

Meanwhile, 80% of the central region is expected to witness thunderstorms, along with heavy to very heavy rainfall in certain areas, including: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon provinces.

The minimum temperature will be 25 to 26 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature will be 31 to 32 degrees Celsius. Southwesterly winds are expected with speeds of 10 to 20 km/hr, reported KhaoSod.

Bangkok and its vicinity are also expected to witness thunderstorms over 80% of the area with heavy rainfall in some areas.

The lowest temperature will be 25 to 26 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature will be 31 to 33 degrees Celsius. Southwesterly winds are expected with speeds of 10 to 20 km/hr.

