Heavy rainfall alert: 55 provinces, Bangkok included, brace for soaking

The Thai Meteorological Department today issued a warning for heavy rainfall in 55 provinces, including Bangkok. The forecast predicts that 80% of the northeast region will experience heavy downpours today. Residents have been alerted to the potential dangers, especially in southern regions where high waves are expected at sea today.

A combination of the monsoon trough passing through the northern and northeastern regions, coupled with a moderately strong southwesterly monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, the Gulf of Thailand, and Thailand, is resulting in heavy rainfall in some parts of the central and southern regions. Northern, northeastern, and eastern regions are also witnessing heavy rainfalls in certain areas.

Locals in these areas are advised to be cautious of the dangers arising from heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could lead to sudden flooding and runoff. Caution is particularly advised in areas near slopes, waterways, and low-lying areas. Additionally, caution should be exercised while commuting through areas with thunderstorms.

For marine forecasts, the Andaman Sea’s upper part and the upper Gulf of Thailand are experiencing moderately strong winds, with sea waves measuring 2-3 metres in height. In areas with thunderstorms, waves could rise above 3 metres. The lower part of the Andaman Sea has waves measuring 1-2 metres and could rise above 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms. Mariners are advised to proceed with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand should remain ashore.

Furthermore, Typhoon Saola in the upper part of the South China Sea is expected to move closer to the southern coast of China between September 1 to September 3. While this typhoon will not directly affect Thailand’s weather, those planning to travel to these regions should check the weather conditions before their journey.

The 24-hour weather forecast from 6am today until 6am tomorrow predicts thunderstorms and heavy to very heavy rainfall in certain areas in the northern, northeastern, central, eastern, and southern regions, with varying temperatures, reported KhaoSod.

The northern region will experience thunderstorms in 70% of the area with heavy rain in some places, especially in provinces like Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lampang, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit, and Phetchabun. The lowest temperature ranges from 23-25 degrees Celsius, while the highest temperature ranges from 30-35 degrees Celsius. Wind varies at 10-20 kilometres per hour.

The northeastern region will experience thunderstorms in 80% of the area with heavy rain in some places, especially in provinces like Loei, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani. The lowest temperature ranges from 23-25 degrees Celsius, while the highest temperature ranges from 30-33 degrees Celsius. Wind varies at 10-25 kilometres per hour.

The central region will experience thunderstorms in 60% of the area with heavy rain in some places, especially in provinces like Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon. The lowest temperature ranges from 25-27 degrees Celsius, while the highest temperature ranges from 34-36 degrees Celsius. Wind from the west varies at 10-25 kilometres per hour.

The eastern region will experience thunderstorms in 70% of the area with heavy rain in some places, especially in provinces like Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. The lowest temperature ranges from 24-29 degrees Celsius, while the highest temperature ranges from 30-34 degrees Celsius. Wind from the west varies at 20-40 kilometres per hour. The sea has waves 2-3 metres high in areas with heavy rainfall and waves higher than 3 metres.

The southern region on the east coast will experience thunderstorms in 60% of the area with heavy rain in some places, especially in provinces like Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, and Surat Thani. The lowest temperature ranges from 24-26 degrees Celsius, while the highest temperature ranges from 33-35 degrees Celsius.

The southern region on the west coast will experience thunderstorms in 70% of the area with heavy rain in some places, especially in provinces like Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, and Krabi. The lowest temperature ranges from 24-27 degrees Celsius, while the highest temperature ranges from 30-33 degrees Celsius.

From Phuket Province and southward: Wind from the west varies at 20-35 kilometres per hour. The sea has waves around 2 metres high. In areas with heavy rainfall, waves are higher than 3 metres. From Nakhon Si Thammarat Province and southward: Wind from the west varies at 15-30 kilometres per hour. The sea has waves around 1 metre high. In areas with heavy rainfall, waves are 1-2 metres high.

Bangkok and its vicinity will experience thunderstorms with 70% of the area experiencing heavy rainfall in some places. The temperature will range between 27-28 degrees Celsius at the lowest and 34-36 degrees Celsius at the highest, with southwesterly winds blowing at a speed of 10-25 kilometres per hour.

