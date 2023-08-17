Monsoon madness: Bangkok braces for a rainfall check

Picture courtesy of Tasos Mansour, Unsplash

The Thailand Meteorological Department (TMD) today issued a strong warning regarding the southwest monsoon, anticipating heavy rainfall in 41 provinces, including Bangkok. The rain will dominate about 40% of these areas with the severe conditions expected in the afternoon and evening.

The southwest monsoon is currently hovering over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, while a weakening monsoon trough extends over the upper part of northern Thailand and upper Laos. It is anticipated that these conditions will cause thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in parts of the eastern region. Residents in these areas are advised to stay alert to the potential hazards brought about by rainfall.

Concerning sea conditions, waves in the upper Andaman Sea could reach heights of 2 metres, while waves in the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand could be between 1 and 2 metres high. In areas affected by thunderstorms, waves could exceed 2 metres. Boat operators in these areas are advised to navigate with caution and to avoid areas impacted by storms, reported KhaoSod.

The weather forecast for Thailand from 6am today to 6am tomorrow predicts continued thunderstorms in several regions. Notably, in the north, about 40% of the area, especially in provinces such as Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Nan, Lamphun, Lampang, Tak, and Kamphaeng Phet, will experience temperatures ranging from 23-26 degrees Celsius at minimum and 32-37 degrees Celsius at maximum.

Likewise, in central Thailand, about 40% of the area, especially in provinces like Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram, will experience temperatures ranging from 24-26 degrees Celsius at minimum and 33-37 degrees Celsius at maximum.

The weather in the eastern region could be more extreme with about 60% of the area, particularly in provinces such as Chanthaburi and Trat, expected to experience heavy downpours. Temperatures in these areas could vary between 25-28 degrees Celsius at minimum and 31-35 degrees Celsius at maximum, with sea waves between one and 2 metres high.

In southern Thailand, various provinces on both the east and west coasts can expect differing weather conditions, with both sides likely to experience thunderstorms. On the east coast, about 40% of the area is expected to be affected, with temperatures fluctuating between 23-26 degrees Celsius at minimum and 32-36 degrees Celsius at maximum. By contrast, the west coast is likely to have rain in about 60% of the area and temperatures ranging from 23-25 degrees Celsius at minimum to 29-31 degrees Celsius at maximum.

In Bangkok and its vicinity, there is a 40% chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening, with temperatures ranging from 25-27 degrees Celsius at minimum and 32-36 degrees Celsius at maximum. Residents are warned to be prepared for potential flooding and disruptions.