Heavy rain warning for 43 Thai provinces: Potential for flash floods and sea waves

Picture courtesy of Florian Olivo, Unsplash

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning for 43 provinces across Thailand, including Bangkok, forecasting continuous heavy rain affecting 60% of these areas today. The southern provinces are cautioned to prepare for flash floods and sudden sea waves. The east coast of the south is expected to be hit the hardest with heavy rainfall due to high atmospheric pressure or cold air mass weakening over Northern Thailand and the South China Sea.

Moisture-laden easterly and south-easterly winds are predicted to cover Thailand, leading to thunderstorms and heavy rain in some places, especially on the eastern side of the south. Residents in these regions are advised to stay vigilant due to potential dangers from heavy rainfall and accumulated rain that could lead to flash floods and fast-flowing forest runoff. Areas particularly at risk are hillside areas near waterways and low-lying regions.

For the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, waves are estimated to reach about one metre in height. For areas experiencing thunderstorms, waves could exceed two metres. Boat operators are advised to navigate with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms, reported KhaoSod.

The weather forecast for Thailand from 6am today until 6am tomorrow covers all regions.

In the north, 60% of the area, including provinces like Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Lampang, Phrae, Tak, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun, will experience thunderstorms. The lowest temperature will range between 22 and 26 degrees Celsius and the highest between 31 and 34 degrees Celsius, with south-easterly winds blowing at a speed of 10 to 15 kilometres per hour.

In the northeast, 40% of the area, including provinces like Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani, will experience thunderstorms. The lowest temperature will range between 22 and 25 degrees Celsius and the highest between 31 and 34 degrees Celsius, with easterly winds blowing at a speed of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

In the central region, 40% of the area, including provinces like Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, and Lop Buri, will experience thunderstorms. The lowest temperature will range between 23 and 26 degrees Celsius and the highest between 34 and 35 degrees Celsius, with south-easterly winds blowing at a speed of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

In the east, 60% of the area, including provinces like Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat, will experience thunderstorms. The lowest temperature will range between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius and the highest between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius, with south-easterly winds blowing at a speed of 15 to 30 kilometres per hour. The sea will have waves about one metre high, and areas with thunderstorms will have waves higher than two metres.

In the south (east coast), 60% of the area, including provinces like Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat, will experience thunderstorms and heavy rain in some places. The lowest temperature will range between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius and the highest between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius, with south-easterly winds blowing at a speed of 15 to 30 kilometres per hour. The sea will have waves about one metre high, and areas with thunderstorms will have waves higher than two metres.

Follow us on :













In the south (west coast), 60% of the area, including provinces like Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun, will experience thunderstorms. The lowest temperature will range between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius and the highest between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius, with south-easterly winds blowing at a speed of 15 to 30 kilometres per hour. The sea will have waves about one metre high, and areas with thunderstorms will have waves higher than two metres.

In Bangkok and its vicinity, 60% of the area will experience thunderstorms. The lowest temperature will range between 25 and 27 degrees Celsius and the highest between 33 and 34 degrees Celsius, with south-easterly winds blowing at a speed of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.