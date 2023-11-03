Heavy rain warning across 25 provinces in Thailand, southern region hit hardest

Photo: Unsplash

The Thailand Meteorological Department (TMD) issued a warning for continued heavy rain across 25 provinces today. Southern Thailand is being hit hardest, with 70% of the region experiencing heavy rainfall.

The public has been cautioned to be alert for dangers, including flash floods and forest runoff, particularly in areas on hill slopes near waterways and lowlands.

The high air pressure covering the upper part of Thailand is weakening, and easterly winds are pervading the country, the Gulf of Thailand, and the Andaman Sea. This pattern is causing fog in the morning in the upper part of Thailand and an increase in rain.

As the South continues to receive heavy rain in some areas, residents in the southern region are advised to beware of heavy rainfall and accumulated rain, which can cause sudden flash floods and forest runoff, especially in areas near hill slopes, lowland areas, and areas where water flows through.

Additionally, precautions need to be taken when travelling through areas with thunderstorms. In the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, waves are about 1 metre high, and in areas with thunderstorms, the waves are more than 2 metres high. Boaters are urged to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas.

In the Northern region, there is fog in the morning and thunderstorms, affecting 20% of the area, mainly in the provinces of Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, and Tak. The lowest temperature is 20 to 23 degrees Celsius and the highest temperature is 32 to 35 degrees Celsius. The wind is easterly, with a speed of 10 to 15 kilometres per hour.

Heavy rain rages

The northeast of Thailand has fog in the morning and thunderstorms, affecting 10% of the area, mainly in Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani.

The lowest temperature is 21 to 24 degrees Celsius and the highest temperature is 33 to 34 degrees Celsius. The wind is the northeast, with a speed of 10 to 20 km/h.

The central region has thunderstorms, affecting 20% of the area, mainly in Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi. The lowest temperature is 24 to 25 degrees Celsius and the highest temperature is 33 to 35 degrees Celsius.

The wind is easterly, with a speed of 10 to 20 km/h.

The East has thunderstorms, affecting 30% of the area, mainly in Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. The lowest temperature is 24 to 26 degrees Celsius and the highest temperature is 34 to 35 degrees Celsius.

The wind is easterly, with a speed of 15 to 30 km/h. The sea has waves about 1 metre high, and in areas with thunderstorms, the waves are 1 to 2 metres high.

Thunderstorms

The south (east coast) has thunderstorms, affecting 70% of the area, and heavy rain in some areas. The provinces affected are Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Pattalung, and Songkhla. The lowest temperature is 23 to 26 degrees Celsius and the highest temperature is 30 to 34 degrees Celsius.

The wind is easterly, with a speed of 15 to 30 km/h. The sea has waves about one metre high, and in areas with thunderstorms, the waves are more than 2 metres high.

The South (west coast) has thunderstorms, affecting 70% of the area, and heavy rain in some areas. The provinces affected are Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. The lowest temperature is 23 to 25 degrees Celsius and the highest temperature is 32 to 34 degrees Celsius. The wind is easterly, with a speed of 15 to 30 km/h. The sea has waves about 1 metre high, and in areas with thunderstorms, the waves are more than 2 metres high.

In Bangkok and its vicinity, there are thunderstorms, affecting 20% of the area. The lowest temperature is 25 to 26 degrees Celsius and the highest temperature is 33 to 34 degrees Celsius. The wind is easterly, with a speed of 10 to 20 km/h.

