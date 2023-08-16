Thai it up: Weather officials forecast downpour throughout Thailand

Picture courtesy of vecstock, Freepik

The Thai Meteorological Department reveals today that across Thailand, intense rain is anticipated for 60% to 80% of the country, with some regions expected to experience heavy downpours. Particularly for Bangkok’s capital, afternoon to evening rain showers are expected.

This weather prediction points towards an acute southwesterly monsoon, currently strong over the Andaman Sea and Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand where it’s starting to weaken. As a subtropical ridge weakens while traversing the northern part of Thailand, and the upper Laos region, it allows a low-pressure trough around the upper Vietnam and Tonkin Gulf to influence Thailand’s weather, causing heavy rain in some locations in the northern, northeastern, eastern, and eastern regions by the southern coast. This ongoing condition still leads to very heavy rain in certain areas around the west coast of the southern region.

In the northern region, there’s a 60% chance of rain with thunderstorms, and heavy rain is expected in some areas in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Lamphun, Lampang, Uttaradit and Tak. The weather temperature range is between 23-27 degrees Celsius, with the high being between 32-37 degrees Celsius. The wind comes from a southwestern direction, moving at a speed of 10-20 kilometres per hour.

In the northeastern region, similar conditions are predicted with a 60% chance of rain and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall is also forecasted around Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon and Nakhon Phanom provinces. Low temperatures in the region are between 23-26 degrees Celsius, with the top temperatures reaching 34-37 degrees Celsius. Winds are blowing from the southwest at speeds of 10-20 kilometres per hour.

As for the central region, 60% of the area will experience showers with thunderstorm activities, with most rainfall likely in Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Uthai Thani, Suphan Buri, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram and Samut Sakhon. The lowest temperatures are between 25-26 degrees Celsius, while the highest is between 35-37 degrees Celsius. Winds are also expected from the southwest, at speeds between 10-20 kilometres per hour.

On the east coast, there’s a 60% chance of rain and thunderstorms, with heavy rainfall likely in some areas in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. The temperature lows are between 26-28 degrees Celsius, with the highest temperatures between 32 and 35 degrees Celsius. The southwesterly winds blow between 20-35 kilometres per hour. Sea waves are expected to be about 2 metres high, growing above 2 metres in thunderstorm areas, reported KhaoSod.

On the eastern coast of the southern region (from Surat Thani province upwards) 70% of the land will experience rain and thunderstorm activities, with heavy rainfall expected in some areas within Chumphon, Surat Thani, and Nakhon Si Thammarat provinces. Temperatures range from 24-27 degrees Celsius, while the highest temperatures reach 33-36 degrees Celsius. The wind from the southwest blows at a speed of 15 to 35 kilometres per hour. At sea, waves will rise between 1 and 2 meters in height, increasing to over 2 metres in size in thunderstorm areas.

On the south’s west coast, 80% of the land is expected to receive rain and thunderstorms, with very heavy rain in some areas within Ranong, Phang-nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun provinces. The lowest temperature is expected to be 24-25 degrees Celsius with the maximum temperature being 28-31 degrees Celsius. The wind from the southwest blows at speeds of 20-35 kilometres per hour. The sea waves are expected to be about 2 metres high, increasing to over two meters in thunderstorm areas.

For Bangkok and its surrounding areas, 60% of the land will have rain and thunderstorms, mainly from afternoon into evening. The lowest temperature is expected to be 27-28 degrees Celsius, and the highest is between 33-36 degrees Celsius. The southwesterly wind is blowing at speeds of 10-25 kilometres per hour.