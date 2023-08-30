Thai deluge: Heavy rainfall to reign across 49 provinces, Bangkok wades into 70% chance

Picture courtesy of Luka Vovk, Unsplash

Severe rainfall is expected in 49 provinces across Thailand today, particularly in the north and northeast. Bangkok and its surrounding areas are also expected to experience rainfall, with a 70% chance forecasted.

According to the Thai Meteorological Department’s forecast for the next 24 hours, strong monsoons are sweeping across the northern and upper northeastern regions, while a fairly strong southwest monsoon is blowing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand. This weather pattern is expected to increase rainfall across the country, with heavy rainfall in certain areas in the central, eastern, and southern regions. The north and northeast are particularly expected to experience heavy rainfall.

In the north, there’s a 70% chance of thunderstorms, with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in certain areas, notably the provinces of Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun. The lowest temperature is expected to be 23-25 degrees Celsius, with the highest being 30-35 degrees Celsius. Southwest winds are expected to blow at a speed of 10-20 kilometres per hour.

The northeast is predicted to experience thunderstorms, with an 80% chance of rain and heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in certain areas, notably in the provinces of Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani. The lowest temperature is expected to be 23-26 degrees Celsius, with the highest being 27-34 degrees Celsius. Southwest winds are expected to blow at a speed of 10-25 kilometres per hour.

The central region has a 60% chance of thunderstorms, with heavy rainfall expected in some areas, notably in the provinces of Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Ayutthaya, Lopburi, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, and Ratchaburi. The lowest temperature is expected to be 24-26 degrees Celsius, with the highest being 33-35 degrees Celsius. Southwest winds are expected to blow at a speed of 10-25 kilometres per hour.

The east is expected to experience thunderstorms, with a 60% chance of rain and heavy rainfall expected in some areas, predominantly in the provinces of Sa Kaeo, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. The lowest temperature is expected to be 25-28 degrees Celsius, with the highest being 31-34 degrees Celsius. Southwest winds are expected to blow at a speed of 20-40 kilometres per hour, and the sea waves are expected to be 2-3 metres high, with waves over 3 metres in thunderstorm areas, reported KhaoSod.

The south (on the east coast) has a 40% chance of thunderstorms, with heavy rainfall expected in some areas, notably in the provinces of Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. The lowest temperature is expected to be 23-26 degrees Celsius, with the highest being 32-35 degrees Celsius. Southwest winds are expected to blow at a speed of 20-35 kilometres per hour in Surat Thani and above, and at a speed of 15-30 kilometres per hour in Nakhon Si Thammarat and below. The sea waves are expected to be about 2 metres high in thunderstorm areas, and about 1 metre high elsewhere.

The south (on the west coast) has a 70% chance of thunderstorms, with heavy rainfall expected in some areas, predominantly in the provinces of Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. The lowest temperature is expected to be 24-26 degrees Celsius, with the highest being 31-33 degrees Celsius. Southwest winds are expected to blow at a speed of 20-40 kilometres per hour in Phuket and above, and at a speed of 15-35 kilometres per hour in Krabi and below. The sea waves are expected to be 2-3 metres high in thunderstorm areas, and 1-2 metres high elsewhere.

Bangkok and its surrounding areas are expected to experience thunderstorms, with a 70% chance of rain. The lowest temperature is expected to be 26-27 degrees Celsius, with the highest being 33-35 degrees Celsius. Southwest winds are expected to blow at a speed of 10-25 kilometres per hour.