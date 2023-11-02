Flood warning issued as heavy rains threaten southern Thailand

Picture courtesy of Brandon Morgan, Unsplash.

The Meteorological Department of Thailand (TMD) issued a warning today about the weather conditions in Thailand. The northern part of the country is experiencing morning fog and increasing rainfall. Simultaneously, the southern region is facing substantial downpours, causing a sudden risk of flooding and rapid forest runoff.

The high-pressure weather system or cold air mass that covers the northern part of Thailand is beginning to weaken. At the same time, the eastern winds are blowing over Thailand, the Gulf of Thailand, and the Andaman Sea.

This situation results in fog in the morning in the northern part of Thailand and increasing rainfall. In the southern region, heavy rain continues in certain areas.

The local population in the southern areas is advised to be cautious about the dangers of heavy rainfall and accumulated rainfall, which could lead to sudden flooding and rapid forest runoff.

This is especially the case in areas near mountain slopes, along watercourses, and in low-lying areas. There is also a need to be more cautious when travelling through areas with thunderstorms, reported KhaoSod.

Thunderstorms

In the northern region, 20% of the area will experience thunderstorms, primarily in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, and Tak provinces. The lowest temperature will be between 21 and 23 degrees Celsius, and the highest will be between 31 and 34 degrees Celsius.

In the northeastern region, there will be morning fog, and 10% of the area will experience thunderstorms, primarily in Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani provinces. The lowest temperature will be 21 to 23 degrees Celsius, and the highest will be between 32 and 33 degrees Celsius.

In the central region, 10% of the area will have thunderstorms, primarily in Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi provinces. The lowest temperature will be 23 to 25 degrees Celsius, and the highest will be between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius.

In the eastern region, 20% of the area will experience thunderstorms, primarily in Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat provinces. The lowest temperature will be 24 to 25 degrees Celsius, and the highest will be between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius.

In the southern region (east coast), 80% of the area will experience thunderstorms, and there will be heavy rainfall in some areas. These areas include Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Pattani, Songkhla, and Phatthalung provinces. The lowest temperature will be 23 to 24 degrees Celsius, and the highest will be between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius.

In the southern region (west coast), 70% of the area will experience thunderstorms, and there will be heavy rainfall in certain areas. These areas include Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun provinces. The lowest temperature will be 24 to 25 degrees Celsius, and the highest will be between 33 and 34 degrees Celsius.

In Bangkok and its vicinity, 10% of the area will experience thunderstorms, with temperatures ranging from 25 to 26 degrees Celsius at the lowest and 33 to 34 degrees Celsius at the highest.

