Flash flood warnings issued for 33 Thai provinces due to heavy rain forecast

Picture courtesy of Raychel Sanner, Unsplash.

The Thailand Meteorological Department (TMD) issued a weather warning for 33 provinces, predicting continuous heavy rain, particularly in southern Thailand, which is expected to experience heavy rain in 70% of its area. The accumulating rainfall could lead to sudden flash floods.

The danger is particularly high in the southern region where people are urged to be cautious of heavy rainfall and accumulated rain which could trigger flash floods and forest run-offs, especially in hillside areas near waterways and low-lying areas.

The high-pressure area or mass of air is weakening and covering the northern and northeastern regions, resulting in less rain in these areas. Meanwhile, the monsoon trough is in the middle, passing through the upper southern region, the upper Gulf of Thailand, and the eastern region.

Together with the southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, the lower southern region, and the Gulf of Thailand, this is causing the lower central region, Bangkok and its vicinity, the eastern region, and the southern region to experience heavy rain in some areas.

People are also advised to be cautious when travelling through areas with thunderstorms during this period. Waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are about 1 metre high.

In thunderstorm areas, the waves are more than 2 metres high. Boat operators are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in storm-affected areas. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Sunpa is moving into the Gulf of Tonkin. This storm will not directly affect the weather in Thailand, reported KhaoSod.

Weather forecast for Thailand

The northern region will experience thunderstorms in 30% of its area, mostly in the provinces of Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, and Tak. The lowest temperature will be 22-24 degrees Celsius and the highest will be 32-35 degrees Celsius. The wind will be from the east, at a speed of 10-20 kilometres per hour.

The northeastern region will experience thunderstorms in 10% of its area, mostly in the provinces of Amnat Charoen, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani. The lowest temperature will be 21-24 degrees Celsius and the highest will be 31-34 degrees Celsius. The wind will be from the northeast, at a speed of 10-20 kilometres per hour.

The central region will experience thunderstorms in 40% of its area, and there will be heavy rain in some places, especially in Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom, and Ayutthaya provinces. The lowest temperature will be 24-26 degrees Celsius and the highest will be 33-35 degrees Celsius. The wind will be from the east, at a speed of 10-20 kilometres per hour.

The eastern region will experience thunderstorms in 60% of its area, and there will be heavy rain in some places, especially in the provinces of Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. The lowest temperature will be 24-26 degrees Celsius and the highest will be 30-34 degrees Celsius. The wind will be from the east, at a speed of 15-30 kilometres per hour. The sea will have waves about 1 metre high. In thunderstorm areas, the waves will be more than 2 metres high.

The southern region (east coast) will experience thunderstorms in 70% of its area, and there will be heavy rain in some places, especially in the provinces of Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. The lowest temperature will be 24-27 degrees Celsius and the highest will be 31-33 degrees Celsius.

From Prachuap Khiri Khan province upwards, the wind will be variable, at a speed of 15-30 kilometres per hour. The sea will have waves about one metre high. In thunderstorm areas, the waves will be more than 2 metres high.

Thunderstorms

From Chumphon province downwards, the wind will be from the southwest, at a speed of 15-30 kilometres per hour. The sea will have waves about one metre high. In thunderstorm areas, the waves will be more than 2 metres high.

The southern region (west coast) will experience thunderstorms in 60% of its area, and there will be heavy rain in some places, especially in the provinces of Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. The lowest temperature will be 24-25 degrees Celsius and the highest will be 30-33 degrees Celsius. The wind will be from the northeast, at a speed of 15-30 kilometres per hour. The sea will have waves about 1 metre high. In thunderstorm areas, the waves will be more than 2 metres high.

Bangkok and its vicinity will experience thunderstorms in 40% of its area, and there will be heavy rain in some places. The lowest temperature will be 24-26 degrees Celsius and the highest will be 34-35 degrees Celsius. The wind will be from the east, at a speed of 10-20 kilometres per hour.

Follow us on :













Today’s weather situation has led the TMD to issue a warning for 33 provinces about continuous heavy rain, with the southern region expected to experience heavy rain in 70% of its area.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.