Expect weather changes as strong southwest monsoon engulfs Thailand, says TMD

Picture courtesy of Tasos Mansour, Unsplash.

Temperatures are expected to dip, and significant rain is forecast across various parts of Thailand today, the Meteorological Department (TMD) warns. Regions, including central Thailand, the east, and parts of the south are expecting a 60% chance of thunderstorms. Various factors, such as the intense southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, upper Thailand, and the upper Gulf of Thailand, coupled with the low-pressure cell covering upper Vietnam, are contributing to the weather changes. The southwest monsoon is becoming stronger over the Andaman Sea, the upper part of Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.

In the northern region, approximately 40% of the area, particularly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun province, prepare for thunderstorms. The minimum temperature is expected between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature could range from 34 to 36 degrees Celsius.

For the northeast, the TMD predicts thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with some heavy downpours in Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Khon Kaen, Amnat Charoen, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani provinces. The temperature will likely tank between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius, and reach a maximum between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, in central Thailand, approximately 40% of the area is predicted to experience thunderstorms. Heavy rain in some central provinces and provinces near the central region, primarily Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, Lopburi and Saraburi. Recorded figures show that the minimum temperature will lie between 24 and 25 degrees Celsius, with the maximum between 35 and 36 degrees Celsius.

In the eastern region, there is a 60% chance of thunderstorms and heavy rain. In Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat provinces, the minimum temperature will range between 23 and 28 degrees Celsius, with the maximum between 30 and 34 degrees Celsius. The sea is expected to have waves as high as 2 to 3 metres. If thunderstorms occur waves may reach higher than 3 meters, reported KhaoSod.

On the southeast coast, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, and Nakhon Si Thammarat provinces can expect 40% of the area to experience thunderstorms. The temperature is expected to range between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius, with a maximum of 33 to 35 degrees Celsius. Sea waves around Surat Thani are expected to be about 2 metres high and may exceed 2 meters in areas that witness thunderstorms. But the sea waves around Nakhon Si Thammarat are expected to be between 1 and 2 metres high and may go beyond 2 metres if thunderstorms occur.

On the west coast of the south, 60% of the area in Ranong and Phang Nga provinces is expected to experience thunderstorms, with some parts witnessing heavy rainfall. The lowest temperature will range between 24 and 27 degrees Celsius, with a maximum between 30 and 34 degrees Celsius. Phang Nga and above is expected to see waves as high as 2 to 3 metres, and exceeding 3 metres in the case of thunderstorms, while seas around Phuket and below may have 1 to 2-metre high waves that could go beyond 2 metres in the case of thunderstorms.

For Bangkok and its vicinity, a 60% chance of thunderstorms is predicted. The minimum temperature is expected to sit between 26 and 27 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature could rise to 34 to 35 degrees Celsius.