Thailand weather alert: Cold snap and unhealthy air quality

The weather today, continues to be cold in northern Thailand with temperatures dropping to a low of 3 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Bangkok is experiencing elevated levels of particulate matter.

The Thai Meteorological Department’s 24-hour forecast predicts high atmospheric pressure, or a mass of cold air, covering the upper region of Thailand. Concurrently, westerly winds at high altitudes are sweeping across the north.

These conditions contribute to the continued cold weather in the Northern region, accompanied by morning fog. Similarly, the northeast, central, and eastern regions are experiencing cool weather with light morning fog.

In the mountainous areas of the north, the weather is extremely cold with some areas experiencing frost. Temperatures are recorded at a low of 3 to 10 degrees Celsius. In contrast, the mountainous areas of the northeast are cold with temperatures dipping to 12 to 14 degrees Celsius.

Residents in the upper regions are advised to take care of their health due to persistently cold mornings and to be cautious while travelling through areas with fog.

As for the prevailing northeast monsoon, it continues to cover the Gulf of Thailand and the south. This leads to scattered thunderstorms in the lower southern region. Simultaneously, moderate waves are experienced in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea.

Particularly, the lower Gulf of Thailand sees waves of 1 to 2 metres high, and areas with thunderstorms experience waves higher than 2 metres. Fishermen are advised to navigate with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms.

Regarding particulate matter, lower northern and central regions, including Bangkok and its vicinity, are witnessing a significant accumulation of particulate matter due to weakening winds and poor air ventilation.

The northern region should expect cold weather persisting with morning fog. Lowest temperatures range from 14 to 20 degrees Celsius, while the highest temperatures range from 30 to 35 degrees Celsius. Mountainous areas experience severe cold, frost in some areas, and temperatures as low as 3 to 10 degrees Celsius. Winds from the northeast blow at a speed of 5 to 15 kilometres per hour.

The northeastern region is experiencing cool weather with slight morning fog. Lowest temperatures range from 16 to 21 degrees Celsius, while the highest temperatures range from 32 to 34 degrees Celsius. Mountainous areas experience cold weather with temperatures as low as 12 to 14 degrees Celsius. Winds from the Northeast blow at a speed of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

The central region is experiencing cool weather with slight morning fog. The lowest temperatures range from 20 to 22 degrees Celsius, while the highest temperatures range from 34 to 36 degrees Celsius. Winds from the northeast blow at a speed of 10 to 15 kilometres per hour.

Cool weather with slight morning fog is expected in the eastern region. Lowest temperatures range from 22 to 26 degrees Celsius, while the highest temperatures range from 34 to 36 degrees Celsius. Winds from the northeast blow at a speed of 10 to 30 kilometres per hour, with waves below 1 metre high. In areas with thunderstorms, waves are higher than 1 metre, reports Sanook.

The southern region on the east coast will see 20% of the area experiencing thunderstorms, particularly in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Pattani, and Narathiwat provinces. Lowest temperatures range from 22 to 24 degrees Celsius, while the highest temperatures range from 32 to 34 degrees Celsius. Winds from the northeast blow at a speed of 15 to 35 kilometres per hour, with waves of 1 to 2 metres high. In areas with thunderstorms, waves are higher than 2 metres.

The southern region on the west coast will witness 10% of the area experiencing thunderstorms, particularly in Phang Nga, Phuket, and Krabi provinces. Lowest temperatures range from 24 to 25 degrees Celsius, while the highest temperatures range from 32 to 35 degrees Celsius. Winds from the northeast blow at a speed of 15 to 30 kilometres per hour, with waves around 1 metre high. In areas with thunderstorms and away from the shore, waves are higher than 1 metre.

Bangkok and its vicinity are experiencing slight morning fog. Lowest temperatures range from 24 to 25 degrees Celsius, while the highest temperatures range from 34 to 36 degrees Celsius. Winds from the northeast blow at a speed of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

