Chilly air mass blankets northern Thailand with heavy rainfall warnings for the south

Picture courtesy of Thairath

Today’s weather in Thailand saw a chilly air mass sprawling across the upper part of the country, with temperatures dipping to a frigid 7 degrees Celsius at the peak of the mountain ranges. The country’s meteorological department has issued a warning for heavy rainfall in some areas of the southern region.

A high-pressure system or cold air mass is currently spreading over the northeastern region and the South China Sea. Concurrently, the upper northern region is under the influence of westerly winds. Such conditions have resulted in chilly to cold weather in the morning in the northeast, while the north, central, east, and upper southern regions experience cool weather in the morning.

In the mountainous areas of the north, cold to very cold weather persists, with the lowest temperature ranging from 7 to 11 degrees Celsius. The peak areas of the northeast experience cold weather, with the lowest temperature between 11 and 14 degrees Celsius. The public is advised to take care of their health due to the ongoing cold weather in the morning.

Meanwhile, the moderate northeast monsoon is covering the Gulf of Thailand and the south, leading to heavy rainfall in some areas of the lower southern region. People in the lower southern region are warned to be cautious of dangers from heavy rainfall and accumulated rain that could lead to sudden flooding and forest runoff, especially in areas near mountain slopes, waterways, and low-lying areas.

The wave and wind conditions in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are moderate. In the lower Gulf of Thailand, the sea has waves up to 2 metres high, while the upper Gulf of Thailand has waves 1 to 2 metres high. In areas with thunderstorms, the waves are over 2 metres high. The Andaman Sea has waves approximately 1 metre high, with waves over 1 metre in areas with thunderstorms and away from the coast. Boat operators in these areas are advised to navigate with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms.

Dust particles in this period: The central region, including Bangkok and its vicinity, has a moderate to quite high accumulation of dust particles/smog due to the weakening wind covering the areas, and poor air ventilation, reported KhaoSod.

The weather forecast for Thailand from 6am today to 6am tomorrow is as follows: The northern region will experience cool weather with some fog in the morning. The lowest temperature is between 16 and 21 degrees Celsius, and the highest temperature is between 29 and 34 degrees Celsius. The mountainous areas will experience cold to very cold weather, with the lowest temperature between 7 and 11 degrees Celsius. The wind is from the east, with a speed of 5 to 15 kilometres per hour.

The northeastern region will experience cool to cold weather in the morning. The lowest temperature is between 14 and 20 degrees Celsius, and the highest temperature is between 31 and 34 degrees Celsius. The peak areas will experience cold weather, with the lowest temperature between 11 and 14 degrees Celsius. The wind is from the northeast, with a speed of 10 to 25 kilometres per hour.

The central region will experience cool weather with some fog in the morning. The lowest temperature is between 20 and 22 degrees Celsius, and the highest temperature is between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius. The wind is from the northeast, with a speed of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

The eastern region will experience cool weather with some fog in the morning. The lowest temperature is between 20 and 24 degrees Celsius, and the highest temperature is between 33 and 36 degrees Celsius. The wind is from the northeast, with a speed of 10 to 30 kilometres per hour. The sea has waves less than 1 metre high, and away from the coast, the waves are approximately 1 metre high.

The southern region (east coast): The upper part of the region will experience cool weather in the morning. The lower part of the region will experience thunderstorms in 40% of the area, and some areas will have heavy rainfall, especially in the provinces of Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat from Nakhon Si Thammarat province upwards. The wind is from the northeast, with a speed of 15 to 35 kilometres per hour. The sea has waves 1 to 2 metres high, and in areas with thunderstorms, the waves are over 2 metres high. From Songkhla province downwards, the wind is from the northeast, with a speed of 20 to 35 kilometres per hour. The sea has waves approximately 2 metres high, and in areas with thunderstorms, the waves are over 2 metres high. The lowest temperature is between 22 and 24 degrees Celsius, and the highest temperature is between 29 and 33 degrees Celsius.

The southern region (west coast) will experience thunderstorms in 20% of the area, mostly in the provinces of Krabi, Trang, and Satun. The lowest temperature is between 24 and 25 degrees Celsius, and the highest temperature is between 31 and 34 degrees Celsius. The wind is from the east, with a speed of 15 to 30 kilometres per hour. The sea has waves approximately 1 metre high, and away from the coast and in areas with thunderstorms, the waves are over 1 metre high.

Bangkok and its vicinity will have some fog in the morning. The lowest temperature is between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius, and the highest temperature is between 34 and 36 degrees Celsius. The wind is from the northeast, with a speed of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.